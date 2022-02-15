Cooler Master Launches 1300W SFX PSU with PCIe 5.0 Power Connectors

Cooler Master has introduced new power supplies for upcoming Mini-ITX systems that will use next-generation graphics cards equipped with the new 12+4-pin power connectors for the PCIe 5.0 spec. The new SFX PSUs are rated for 1100W and 1300W, so they can deliver up to 600W of power to a graphics card over the new 12+4 power cables.

Cooler Master's V SFX Platinum lineup of modular PSUs includes two models rated for 1100W and 1300W (at 0°C to 50°C), making them the most powerful SFX power supplies available today. The key feature of the new devices is support for a 12+4-pin auxiliary PCIe 5.0 power cable for next-generation graphics cards that can deliver up to 600W of power to a board.

(Image credit: Cooler Master)

Offering up to 1300W of power and a connector capable of delivering up to 600W of power to a next-generation graphics board based on AMD's RDNA 3 or Nvidia's Ada Lovelace architecture is a big deal. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen what kind of cooling it will require for a card that will consume up to 675W of power under load in a Mini-ITX system. Furthermore, the internal components of PSUs will also require active cooling under load, so the 92-mm fan might get noisy at times.

(Image credit: Cooler Master)

The new power supplies from Cooler Master are compliant with the ATX version 3.42 specification and measure 100×125×63.5mm, which complies with the SFX spec. In addition, the PSUs are 80 Plus Platinum certified, so they are at least 89% - 94% efficient, depending on the input voltage.



Being premium power supplies, the V SFX Platinum comes with all kinds of protection mechanisms, including overcurrent protection (OCP), overvoltage protection (OVP), short circuit protection (SCP), overpower protection (OPP), overtemperature protection (OTP), surge protection, and inrush protection. The devices will come with a bracket allowing installation into full-sized ATX towers.

Cooler Master did not reveal when it plans to start selling its V SFX Platinum PSUs, but since they are already listed on its website, expect them to hit the market soon. As for pricing, given the fact that we are dealing with the world's most powerful SFX power supplies that even feature a next-generation power connector, expect these PSUs to carry a premium price tag.