Swiftech Launches a SATA Powered 8-way PWM Splitter

The Swiftech 8-Way PWM Splitter allows up to eight PWM devices to be connected to a single 4-pin motherboard PWM connector.

It’s an unfortunate fact that most motherboards don’t offer nearly enough PWM connectors to meet enthusiasts' requirements, especially if a liquid cooling system has been installed. Swiftech’s new SATA powered PWM splitter (8W-PWM-SPL) aims to resolve this problem by allowing up to eight PWM devices to be simultaneously controlled with a single motherboard PWM port.

Although the splitter will work on any 4-pin PWM port, the company recommends using the CPU fan connector since it usually allows a greater range of adjustments than the system or chassis ports.

The Swiftech 8-Way PWM Splitter retails for $9.95. At the time of writing it is currently out of stock on the company’s website.

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • PreferLinux 06 August 2013 09:37
    "SATA powered"? You mean it uses a SATA power connector – it actually has nothing to do with SATA itself.
  • rwinches 06 August 2013 11:58
    Went to their Home Page 9 videos starting at the same time, nothing like attention to details.
    Even the clearance items seem expensive.
  • ddpruitt 06 August 2013 12:46
    Tom's incredible attention to detail strikes again. It actually uses a Molex connector, the product's description page makes no mention of SATA.

    On the other hand this thing looks real useful, much better than running a half dozen splitters to get PWM fan control.
  • MercJ 06 August 2013 13:04
    Irony abounds.
    For those curious or interested, this is indeed a PWM splitter powered by a SATA connector. There are two types, the 4-pin Molex splitter (which shipped with the H220, at least mine did) and now this one. I'm glad to see more of these types of accessories use SATA connectors for power, the last few builds I've done didn't use any Molex except for the splitter, which meant an entire modular "string" of cables needed to be connected for one item. Good on Swiftech for updating this. You can see both versions here:
    http://www.swiftech.com/replacementparts.aspx
  • jimmysmitty 06 August 2013 15:55
    Instead of actually criticizing THG you should first fully research the item then comment:

    http://www.swiftech.com/8-WayPWMsplitter-sata.aspx

    Per Swiftechs site it is a SATA power connector based 8 way PWN fan controller.
  • danwat1234 06 August 2013 17:32
    What is the wattage limit per channel?
    Reply
  • BranFlake5 06 August 2013 20:03
    I'm interested in this because my motherboard has so few fan connectors and my water cooler takes up three.
  • lahwf14 23 October 2013 01:20
    These stupid pricks now only have a sata version. The argument was that most devices now use sata. Oh, really? WELL, THEN. WHY WOULD YOU MOVE THIS "ACCESSORY" TO SATA? YOU WANT TO WASTE OUR PRECIOUS SATA CONNECTORS? sakes, I have 4 sata cables which are occupied by dvd burners and hard drives. I have ample molex connectors which is suppose to be for ACCESSORIES. Stupid move. Stupid people. I will not sacrifice a precious sata cable for some accessory. This is a fact no matter what computer you have. Sata is mainly for DRIVES. That's a FACT!!!!!!!!!!!! Moving this accessory over and wasting a precious cable which we use ALOT is stupid.

    -Watch the language
  • jimmysmitty 23 October 2013 01:32
    First off, everything started as one thing then moved to it. Molex was originally a way to power HDDs now it powers a lot of things.

    Second, Most modern PSUs have tons of SATA connections so unless you have 4 DVD drives and 6 HDDs (a normal cases amount) you should have plenty since you should have 2 per cable meaning you have 8 total SATA connections.

    Unless you have a really old or cheap PSU. Even my 5 year old Corsair TX850W has 8 SATA ports.

    Third, I am sure it comes with a molex to SATA adapter. If not go buy one. Its like $3 bucks at most.
