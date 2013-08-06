Swiftech Launches a SATA Powered 8-way PWM Splitter

It’s an unfortunate fact that most motherboards don’t offer nearly enough PWM connectors to meet enthusiasts' requirements, especially if a liquid cooling system has been installed. Swiftech’s new SATA powered PWM splitter (8W-PWM-SPL) aims to resolve this problem by allowing up to eight PWM devices to be simultaneously controlled with a single motherboard PWM port.

Although the splitter will work on any 4-pin PWM port, the company recommends using the CPU fan connector since it usually allows a greater range of adjustments than the system or chassis ports.

The Swiftech 8-Way PWM Splitter retails for $9.95. At the time of writing it is currently out of stock on the company’s website.