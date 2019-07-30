Trending

Corsair Launches 220T RGB Airflow Case With New Fans

Corsair today launched its new 220T RGB Airflow mid-tower case and iCUE SP RGB PRO fans. The black version of the case is already available at Newegg ($109.99), and Amazon has both a black and white version ($91.71). The SP120/SP140 RGB Pro fans will follow soon. Designed to work exclusively with Corsair’s iCUE Lighting Node CORE RGB Lighting Controller, additional fans will be sold in single and three-packs with a 2-year limited warranty.

Dust filtration includes a removable filter panel behind the drop-down front panel, a magnetic top filter sheet and a power supply filter that slides out the back of the bottom panel.

The 220T RGB Airflow includes triple 120mm front fans with dual 140mm fan support, two 120/140mm and single 120mm rear fan mounts. Designed to minimize clutter via a single cable connection, the included lighting controller has three empty headers that correspond to the three empty fan mounts.

The 220T RGB Airflow has the ATX-fstandard seven-slot layout and is designed to support nothing larger than a standard ATX motherboard (though smaller form factors, such as Micro-ATX and Mini-ITX boards, will also fit).

Although nobody has attempted to test fit one yet, an angle at the front of the motherboard tray that’s designed to provide additional cable clearance may (or may not) prevent the use of those slightly oversized, 10.6-inch-deep consumer boards. As that angled portion is not very deep, the case supports graphics cards up to 11.8 inches (300mm) deep.

Corsair 220T RGB Airflow Case Specs

Case Dimensions395 x 210 x 450mm
Maximum GPU Length300mm
Maximum PSU Length180mm
Maximum CPU Cooler Height160mm
Case Expansion Slots7
Case Drive Bays2x 3.5 inch2x 2.5 inch
Case Form FactorMid-tower
Case WindowedTempered glass
Case Warranty2 years
iCUE enabledYes
Case MaterialSteel, tempered glass
Radiator Compatibility120mm, 140mm, 240mm, 280mm, 360mm
Compatible Corsair Liquid CoolersH55, H60, H75, H80i, H90, H100i, H105, H110i, H115i, H150i
Case Power SupplyATX (not included)
Weight14.33 pounds / 6.5kg
LightingRGB

THe case also supports power supplies that use the PS/2 form factor (remember: ATX is a motherboard form factor that sets the electrical standard across multiple PC power supply form factors).

Photo Credits: Corsair

  • eklipz330 31 July 2019 17:21
    Why do these dense case manufacturers refuse to put usb C ports on the front panel. I am not upgrading my 2012 case with usb 3.0 ports to another case with usb 3.0 ports.

    SOOO many fantastic cases, almost no compact towers with USB C. Shoot, even the Enterprise Dell Optiplex SFF's I work with have USB C, and THREE USB ports in the front. Guess I'll keep waiting.
  • Crashman 31 July 2019 18:03
    I'd be just as concerned about whether its Gen2 or not. A bunch of 2012 cases had Type-C connectors with a Gen1 header.
