Corsair Launches 220T RGB Airflow Case With New Fans

Corsair today launched its new 220T RGB Airflow mid-tower case and iCUE SP RGB PRO fans. The black version of the case is already available at Newegg ($109.99), and Amazon has both a black and white version ($91.71). The SP120/SP140 RGB Pro fans will follow soon. Designed to work exclusively with Corsair’s iCUE Lighting Node CORE RGB Lighting Controller, additional fans will be sold in single and three-packs with a 2-year limited warranty.

Dust filtration includes a removable filter panel behind the drop-down front panel, a magnetic top filter sheet and a power supply filter that slides out the back of the bottom panel.

The 220T RGB Airflow includes triple 120mm front fans with dual 140mm fan support, two 120/140mm and single 120mm rear fan mounts. Designed to minimize clutter via a single cable connection, the included lighting controller has three empty headers that correspond to the three empty fan mounts.

The 220T RGB Airflow has the ATX-fstandard seven-slot layout and is designed to support nothing larger than a standard ATX motherboard (though smaller form factors, such as Micro-ATX and Mini-ITX boards, will also fit).

Although nobody has attempted to test fit one yet, an angle at the front of the motherboard tray that’s designed to provide additional cable clearance may (or may not) prevent the use of those slightly oversized, 10.6-inch-deep consumer boards. As that angled portion is not very deep, the case supports graphics cards up to 11.8 inches (300mm) deep.

Corsair 220T RGB Airflow Case Specs

Case Dimensions 395 x 210 x 450mm Maximum GPU Length 300mm Maximum PSU Length 180mm Maximum CPU Cooler Height 160mm Case Expansion Slots 7 Case Drive Bays 2x 3.5 inch2x 2.5 inch Case Form Factor Mid-tower Case Windowed Tempered glass Case Warranty 2 years iCUE enabled Yes Case Material Steel, tempered glass Radiator Compatibility 120mm, 140mm, 240mm, 280mm, 360mm Compatible Corsair Liquid Coolers H55, H60, H75, H80i, H90, H100i, H105, H110i, H115i, H150i Case Power Supply ATX (not included) Weight 14.33 pounds / 6.5kg Lighting RGB

THe case also supports power supplies that use the PS/2 form factor (remember: ATX is a motherboard form factor that sets the electrical standard across multiple PC power supply form factors).

Photo Credits: Corsair