Corsair Adds RGB To Spec-Omega Case

Corsair released a new version of its recently minted Spec-Omega chassis with integrated RGB lighting.

The Corsair Spec-Omega RGB takes the same design (tempered glass, PSU shroud, angular panels) and capabilities (motherboard, storage, expansion) of the previously released mid-tower Spec-Omega chassis (which we saw at CES 2018) and adds an aesthetic flare in the form of two RGB LED fans and an integrated RGB LED light strip in the front panel.

The pair of company-branded HD120 RGB 120mm fans are mounted on the rear exhaust and bottom front intake, and the light strip separates a solid panel from a clear acrylic window that exposes the front RGB fan (and up to two more that you could add) and spans from the bottom left of the front panel to the top right, with an abrupt angle that matches the other edgy features of the case.

The Corsair Spec-Omega RGB comes in black or white finishes, and both are available now from the company’s website for $150.