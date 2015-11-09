Trending

Convert Any Corsair Hydro CPU Cooler Into A GPU Cooler

By

Corsair has released two new water blocks that convert any Corsair Hydro Series CPU cooler into a GPU cooler for Nvidia GeForce GTX 980 Ti, Titan X, GTX 980 and GTX 970 graphics cards.

The new HG10 N980 and HG10 N970 cooling brackets are compatible with any Corsair Hydro series liquid CPU cooler, converting the closed-loop system into a GPU thermal solution, and giving your graphics card a presumably higher overclocking capability.

Both liquid cooling brackets feature an integrated 70 mm low-noise blower fan. The N980's shroud is advertised as being compatible with stock PCB layouts of Nvidia GeForce GTX 980 Ti, 980, or Titan X graphics cards, and it actively cools both the card's memory and VRMs. The N970 is designed to cover only the VRMs and is compatible with stock Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 GPUs.

Instead of keeping you guessing whether or not your graphics card is compatible, Corsair provided a full list of acceptable graphics cards for both the N980 and N970 liquid cooling brackets in the technical specs section of each product page. Several manufacturers make the list, including MSI, Gigabyte, Galax, EVGA, Zotac and PNY, with multiple variants of each graphics card. In addition, the N980 is compatible with four different models of the GTX 970, and the N970 can be used on several models of GTX 760, 670, and 660 Ti graphics cards.

The Corsair Hydro Series HG10 N980 and N970 are available now from Corsair authorized distributors, resellers and online outlets. Oddly enough, there is no difference in cost despite the different cooling coverage and models; both are priced at $49.99 USD, with compatible Hydro series CPU coolers sold separately.

Derek Forrest is an Associate Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware and Tom’s IT Pro. PC gaming, graphics hardware and VR devices are among his favorite topics to cover. He is a lifelong PC enthusiast, former IT administrator and a custom PC builder with a penchant for creating music, voice acting and all things geek.

Follow Derek Forrest on Twitter. Follow us on Facebook, Google+, RSS, Twitter and YouTube.

10 Comments Comment from the forums
  • thundervore 09 November 2015 20:41
    Old news but great for anyone who have an old Corsair AIO laying around and want to repurpose it. The only downside is that its for reference PCB GPU only
    Reply
  • uber9000 09 November 2015 20:42
    GLORIOUS.
    Reply
  • Quixit 09 November 2015 21:35
    If it's compatible with any Corsair Hydro series cooler it will work with almost any closed-loop cooler because Corsair sells coolers made by both Cool-It and Asetek so that covers the vast majority of closed-loop coolers.
    Reply
  • monsta 09 November 2015 21:40
    I like it , cost effective liquid cooling and no need for a water block
    Reply
  • Gam3r01 09 November 2015 22:05
    I actually see this being a problem if you decide to use Corsairs 240mm coolers.
    In my case, the 300r, my H100i sits at the top of the case, I am fairly certain the hoses will not be long enough to reach the GPU on the other side of the PCB, its too far of a stretch plus the 90 degree flip.
    Reply
  • warezme 09 November 2015 22:56
    Maybe now I can sell the one I never took out of the box.
    Reply
  • getochkn 09 November 2015 23:32
    NXZT did this years ago and their worked with dozens of cards not a couple. Keeps my 7870 with a H50 sooo cool. Never see's above 60, even OC'd.
    Reply
  • Jalapenoman 10 November 2015 01:54
    It would have been nice if they had released a model with a fan for the AMD cards.
    Reply
  • CorsairJoseph 11 November 2015 07:28
    It would have been nice if they had released a model with a fan for the AMD cards.

    We were going to, but the cooling team decided to focus on developing the bracket for Nvidia cards. We might revisit that plan in the future.
    Reply
  • Quixit 11 November 2015 17:46
    16922701 said:
    It would have been nice if they had released a model with a fan for the AMD cards.

    NZXT sells a similar product called the G10 that supports most AMD video cards:
    https://www.nzxt.com/product/detail/138-kraken-g10-gpu-bracket.html

    Newegg has them:
    http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16835146036&cm_re=nzxt_g10-_-35-146-036-_-Product
    Reply