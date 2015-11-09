Convert Any Corsair Hydro CPU Cooler Into A GPU Cooler

Corsair has released two new water blocks that convert any Corsair Hydro Series CPU cooler into a GPU cooler for Nvidia GeForce GTX 980 Ti, Titan X, GTX 980 and GTX 970 graphics cards.

The new HG10 N980 and HG10 N970 cooling brackets are compatible with any Corsair Hydro series liquid CPU cooler, converting the closed-loop system into a GPU thermal solution, and giving your graphics card a presumably higher overclocking capability.

Both liquid cooling brackets feature an integrated 70 mm low-noise blower fan. The N980's shroud is advertised as being compatible with stock PCB layouts of Nvidia GeForce GTX 980 Ti, 980, or Titan X graphics cards, and it actively cools both the card's memory and VRMs. The N970 is designed to cover only the VRMs and is compatible with stock Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 GPUs.

Instead of keeping you guessing whether or not your graphics card is compatible, Corsair provided a full list of acceptable graphics cards for both the N980 and N970 liquid cooling brackets in the technical specs section of each product page. Several manufacturers make the list, including MSI, Gigabyte, Galax, EVGA, Zotac and PNY, with multiple variants of each graphics card. In addition, the N980 is compatible with four different models of the GTX 970, and the N970 can be used on several models of GTX 760, 670, and 660 Ti graphics cards.

The Corsair Hydro Series HG10 N980 and N970 are available now from Corsair authorized distributors, resellers and online outlets. Oddly enough, there is no difference in cost despite the different cooling coverage and models; both are priced at $49.99 USD, with compatible Hydro series CPU coolers sold separately.

Derek Forrest is an Associate Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware and Tom’s IT Pro. PC gaming, graphics hardware and VR devices are among his favorite topics to cover. He is a lifelong PC enthusiast, former IT administrator and a custom PC builder with a penchant for creating music, voice acting and all things geek.

