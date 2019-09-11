Spice up Your PC With Three Corsair LL120 RGB Fans for $75

(Image credit: Corsair)

Do you want to add some bling to your PC or get it ready for the holidays? The Corsair LL120 RGB three-fan pack with Lighting Node Pro normally sells for $129.99. However, it can be yours today for just $75, saving you up to $54.99 off its original launch price.

Corsair's LL120 RGB fans measure 120 x 25mm and feature an unique design comprised of 16 addressable, independent RGB LEDs that are distributed across two individual light loops. The fans employ a hydraulic bearing and spin between 600 and 1,500 RPM (revolutions per minute). They are rated with a maximum noise level of 24.8dBA.

For those interested in the specifications, the LL120 RGB fans have an airflow of 43.25 CFM (cubic feet per minute) and a static pressure around 1.61 mmH2O. The fan itself is equipped with a 4-pin PWM cable that connects to your motherboard's fan header and a separate cable that goes into the Lighting Node Pro.

The Lighting Node Pro is basically a RGB hub synchronize the three LL120 RGB fans and existing RGB LED strips that you have already have in your system. You can then control and customize their lighting and effects to your liking through the Corsair's proprietary iCUE software.