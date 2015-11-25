Cybertron PC Updates Tesseract 15 SK Gaming Laptops With Skylake CPUs

CybertronPC announced that it updated its Tesseract 15 SK series of laptops with Intel 6th Gen (Skylake) processors.
The entire Tesseract 15 SK series of gaming laptops will now contain the Intel 6th Gen (Skylake) Core i7-6700HQ, a quad-core mobile processor with hyperthreading clocked at 2.6 GHz and with a turbo boost clock speed of 3.5 GHz. The laptops in this series will also all be 15.6" with 1920x1080 displays.
Other shared features include a white-LED keyboard, Sound Blaster Cinema 2 Audio, 3D sound technology on headphone output, M.2 LTE or UMTS/HSPA+ card support, Biometric Fingerprint Reader, Webcam, and a 6-cell Smart Lithium-Ion Battery.
There are two models being announced today in this product series: the Tesseract 15 SK-X1 and the Tesseract 15 SK-X2. Both systems can be customized to your liking before ordering.
The Tesseract 15 SK-X1 is the less expensive of the two starting out, with a price of $1,099.99. In addition to the Core i7-6700HQ, it includes an Nvidia GeForce GTX 960M with 2 GB of vRAM, a single 8 GB 1600 MHz DDR3L stick of RAM from Corsair. It also contains a 1 TB SATA-II 5400 RPM HDD.
The Tesseract 15 SK-X2 pushes the price up to $1,299.99, but it brings the RAM up to a 2x8 GB DDR3L dual-channel configuration, and replaces the antiquated SATA-II HDD with a Crucial 500 GB SSD. It features the same Nvidia GeForce GTX 960M with 2 GB of vRAM as the SK-X1.
|Cybertron Tesseract 15 SK Gaming Laptops
|Model
|Tesseract 15 SX-X1
|Tesseract 15 SK-X2
|CPU
|Intel 6th Gen (Skylake) Core i7-6700HQ 2.6 GHz
|Intel 6th Gen (Skylake) Core i7-6700HQ 2.6 GHz
|GPU
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 960M with 2 GB vRAM
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 960M with 2 GB vRAM
|RAM
|Single-Channel 1x8 GB 1600 MHz DDR3L
|Dual-Channel 2x8 GB 1600 MHz DDR3L
|Storage
|1 TB SATA-II 5400 RPM 8 MB Cache
|Crucial 500 GB SATA-III MLC SSD
|Display
|15.6" (1920x1080)
|15.6" (1920x1080)
|Starting Price
|$1,099.99
|$1,299.99
These systems are now available online.
Still pushing out old stock SATA-II 5400rpm 1TB HDDs? It's quite possibly a Toshiba PH-2100U-1|54 / MQ01ABD100.
If laptop makers are going to continue to offer mechanical storage, I wish they would drop these old SATA-II drives in favor of HGST's 7K1000 7200rpm 1TB SATA-III (6Gb/s) HDD. I've compared these two specific drives and found the HGST to be nearly twice as fast as the Toshiba, overall.
Honestly I don't like these drives either. Less because of the RPM or SATA-II standard, and more because it only has 8 MB of cache. I've had several modern HDDs that run at 5400 RPM SATA-II or SATA-III and they work fast enough for most tasks, but I've only had one modern HDD with 8 MB of cache and it often lagged while browsing folders. SATA-II is kind of silly today, with how long SATA-III has been out, but I'd put that off as a lesser issue compared to the cache.
Sure does. I have one. I sold it because even though it had the power, the material quality was crap. That trackpad will wear out in 6 months of using it and you'll end up with a giant blotch in the center. This usually happens with Matte coated material like the logitech G7. That plastic casing will will also develop weird stains that won't come up.
1 friend was let go for asking for a raise (worked there for 2 years)
Another was let go for asking for some time off for his wife's baby was born (1099 worker, contract canceled)
For what it is worth and the last I have heard, they are still assembling their "Servers" with Jetway components....