'Dark Souls' Comes To An End With 'The Ringed City' Debut

Bandai Namco and From Software have brought the Dark Souls series to an end with the release of The Ringed City expansion for Dark Souls III.

The Ringed City offers access to a unique location filled with new enemies and bosses. The expansion also includes new weapons, shields, armor, and other goodies. You'll also experience a new story in which the Ashen One--your player character--must chase the Slave Knight Gael as he vies for the "Dark Soul of Humanity." (You know it's about to get real when the final addition to a series revolves around one big reference to the franchise's title.)

You can get a glimpse at the gameplay from a trailer that debuted on February 8:

Bandai Namco and From Software also published a launch trailer for The Ringed City alongside a massive Dark Souls III patch released on March 24. That patch adjusted some of the characteristics of heavy armor, changed the damage dealt by Poison- and Toxic-based attacks, and introduced password matching to make it easier to duel friends in the Arena. You'll also notice an improved frame rate if you play on the PlayStation 4 Pro.

Aside from post-expansion tweaks and balances, The Ringed City is the last addition to the Dark Souls series we're going to see for some time. Series creator and usual director (others directed Dark Souls II) Hidetaka Miyazaki told GameSpot in November 2015:

I don't think it'd be the right choice to continue indefinitely creating Souls and Bloodborne games. I'm considering Dark Souls 3 to be the big closure on the series. That's not just limited to me, but From Software and myself together want to aggressively make new things in the future. [...] I believe that From Software has to create new things. There will be new types of games coming from us, and Dark Souls 3 is an important marker in the evolution of From Software.

You can experience what appears to be the last Dark Souls content on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One now. The expansion costs $15 on its own; it's also part of the $25 season pass that also includes the Ashes of Ariandel expansion released in October 2016.