G.Skill RAM Hits DDR4-6666 in New World Record

G.Skill Trident Z Royal and Asus ROG Maximus XII Apex (Image credit: G.Skill)

There's a new DDR4 record in the books. As announced today by G.Skill and Asus, an overclocker known as Bianbao has set the new world record for fastest DDR4 RAM at DDR4-6666 (technically running at 6,665.4 MHz). To do so, the enthusiast used the new Intel Core i9-10900K processor, which has been overclocked to 7.7 GHz on all 10 CPU cores in another world record.

G.Skill provided some of its luxurious Trident Z Royal memory for the feat, while Asus supplied the ROG Maximus XII Apex motherboard. Asus' Apex-branded motherboards have gained famed for its memory overclocking prowess so its selection was expected.

Trident Z Royal DDR4-6666 (Image credit: G.Skill)

The Trident Z Royal's part number suggests that the module's advertised memory speed is 4,000 MHz, and it's probably one of G.Skill's offerings that come with CL timings of 18-22-22-42 by default. With a bit of diligent work and lots of liquid nitrogen, the overclocker managed to push the module to 6,665.4 MHz with timings set to CL 31-63-63-63. That's a whopping 66.6% overclock.

Sure, DDR4-6666 has zero utility for everyday use, but it's still a pretty amazing achievement nonetheless. G.Skill and Asus were just 334.6 MHz short of hitting the mythical 7,000 MHz mark. Even at 6,665 MHz, the memory is already crossing into DDR5 territory.

It has become sort of a tradition that every processor release ushers in a new wave of world records. In a way, the records stand as testimony that improvements are being made from one generation to the next. However, some still might question Intel's progress on the newly released 10th Generation Comet Lake chips.