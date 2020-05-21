Intel Core i9-10900K + Liquid Helium = 7.707 GHz Record

Intel only launched its blazing hot Intel Core i9-10900K yesterday, and we already have a world overclocking record: 7.707 GHz, as recorded on HWBot Wednesday. Since it's so early in the chip's release, chances are we'll see the chip hit even higher speeds in the foreseeable future, but 7.7 GHz on all CPU cores is still a seriously impressive figure.

(Image credit: Elmor/HWBot)

The overclock was accomplished by an overclocker known Elmor and his colleagues Massman and Shamino at an Asus-hosted overclocking event. Setting the record required something colder than liquid nitrogen, so the team used liquid helium (−269 degrees Celsius / –452 degrees Fahrenheit) to turn Intel's space-heating chip into a sub-zero chunk of number-crunching silicon.

The pro overclockers also tapped the Asus ROG Maximus XII Apex motherboard, along with one stick of G.Skill Trident Z RGB RAM.

The voltage during the overclock was 1.194V, but remember that you don't need much when running at extremely low temperatures.

For Intel's previous range-topping chip, the Intel Core i9-9900K, the world record currently sits at 7613.19 MHz, as held by Der8auer. The i9-10900K has more cores than its predecessor. Consequently, the i9-10900K's current world record shows that Intel has managed to optimize the silicon further, despite still being stuck on the same architecture as Skylake from eons ago and the 14nm process.

Of course, you've probably heard of higher overclocks before. It's worth noting that with the core race pushing core counts up rapidly, it's become less feasible to run all cores at the same frequency. With many of today's modern and best CPUs packing so many cores, there is bound to be one among the lot that loses stability first, at which point the whole system crashes.

Therefore, seeing all of the i9-10900K's cores at a staggering 7707.62 MHz is simply jaw-dropping.

How much power do you think the chip drew under these conditions?