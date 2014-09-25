DeepCool's Captain Water Cooler Looks Funky

When we saw Raijintek's new all-in-one water cooler yesterday, we did not expect to see another interesting unit anytime soon, but it appears that DeepCool is here to prove us wrong with the Captain series of liquid CPU coolers.

When looking at the Captain water coolers, the first thing that you will notice is the odd appearance of the pump and cold plate combo unit. Out the top comes a red tube, which goes right back into the side of the unit. According to DeepCool, this is because the pump assembly and cold plate are separated into two different blocks, although we reckon that's mostly for the distinct appearance that we also saw on the company's recently-launched SteamCastle computer chassis. The top of the CPU block has been modeled to look like a nuclear reactor and has a red LED inside.

As far as specifications go, the water cooling assemblies will come with 120 mm fans that can spin at speeds between 600 and 2200 RPM with PWM control. The fan blades are easily removable for convenient cleaning or re-lubrication, and they come with a soft-touch finish. The water block has a 0.2 mm micro-channel design to aid with heat transfer from the CPU to the fluid.

We can't really say much about the exact performance of the units without our own testing, but all things considered, it looks like the main selling point of the DeepCool Captain all-in-one water coolers is their appearance. Sure, you will be able to build something funkier-looking yourself with a custom loop, but that will certainly cost you more than these will.

The units will be available mid-October, with prices at $75.99, $109.99 and $139.99 for the 120 mm, 240 mm and 360 mm variants, respectively.

Follow Niels Broekhuijsen @NBroekhuijsen. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.