Dell Canada Leaks AMD EPYC Milan Specs, Pricing

It seems that Dell's PowerEdge R6525 rack server is already available with AMD's EPYC Milan chips. Dell Canada (via momomo_us) has already listed a couple of Zen 3 parts as processor options for the dual-socket 1U system, inadvertently exposing their specifications and pricing.

In terms of similaries, Milan will preserve the same configuration as Rome, meaning the chips will arrive with eight compute dies and one I/O die. Once again, the server processors will max out at 64 cores, but with significant upgrades. For Milan, AMD has switched over to the Zen 3 microarchitecture and TSMC's reported 7nm+ process node. Zen 3 alone will be able to catapult Milan performance-wise, since the microarchitecture has done miracles for AMD's consumer-focused Ryzen 5000 lineup.

Milan seamlessly fits into the SP3 socket, so compatibility won't be an issue even for previous-generation motherboards. We expect Milan to operate within 120W to 280W thermal limits and provide the same features as Rome, such as eight-channel support for DDR4 and PCIe 4.0.

AMD EPYC Milan Specifications and Pricing

Processor Pricing (Converted from CAD) Cores / Threads Base Clock (GHz) L3 Cache (MB) TDP (W) EPYC 7763 $8,184.99 64 / 128 2.45 256 280 EPYC 7H12 $7,703.91 64 / 128 2.60 256 280 EPYC 7713 $7,215.34 64 / 128 2.00 256 225 EPYC 7662 $6,183.26 64 / 128 2.00 256 225 EPYC 7543 $2,709.32 32 / 64 2.80 256 225 EPYC 7542 $2,426.08 32 / 64 2.90 128 225

The EPYC 7763 is one of many expected 64-core EPYC Zen 3 chips from AMD. This model in particular has a 2.45 GHz base clock, a 256MB L3 cache and a 280W TDP. In comparison to the existing EPYC 7H12, the EPYC 7763 will only be 6.2% more expensive, according to Dell Canada's pricing.

The EPYC 7713 shows identical specifications to the current EPYC 7662, but bear in mind that the first comes wielding Zen 3 cores. The EPYC 7713 could carry a price tag that's 16.7% higher than that of the EPYC 7662.

The EPYC 7543, on the other hand, seems to have a 100 MHz lower base clock speed than the EPYC 7542. But it shouldn't impact the EPYC 7543's performance since Zen 3 ushers in some significant IPC gains. Furthermore, the EPYC 7542 has double the L3 cache in comparison to the EPYC 7542. Pricing-wise, the EPYC 7543 might only cost 11.7% more than the EPYC 7542.

Overall, Milan doesn't appear to be more costly than Rome. From the processors that Dell has listed, we're looking at price escalation that spans between 6.2% to 16.7%. Considering the performance increases that should come along with the price changes, we're sure AMD won't have too much trouble finding customers.