Did We Need This? Corsair Lists 5,000 MHz DDR4 RAM Kit for $1,225

Corsair has listed a 5,000 MHz DDR4 memory kit on its website. The kit comes in the form of a standard Vengeance LPX kit, consisting of two 8GB modules for a total capacity of just 16GB. However, the most shocking part is the kit’s price tag: Corsair is asking $1,224.99 for it. Corsair must think it has the crème de la crème of ICs for to even consider even selling these.

Unsurprisingly, the kit runs at a slightly higher voltage than we’d normally expect from DDR4 memory, needing 1.5V. Most DDR4 memory kits typically run between 1.2 and 1.4V.

The RAM modules have simple aluminum heat spreaders on them, but, thankfully, Corsair ships them with a Vengeance Airflow memory cooler.

The kit runs at CL18 timings, with latency at 18-26-16-46. Of course, they’ll support the usual XMP 2.0 profiles so that you can get them up and running at this advertised speed without having to mess around with the settings much yourself. Compatibility is only listed as X570, the chipset for AMD's latest Ryzen 3000-series CPUs.

Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB DDR4-5000 RAM Specs Capacity 16GB (2x 8GB) Memory Type DDR4 Tested Latency 18-26-26-46 Tested Voltage 1.5V Tested Speed 5,000 MHz

So, there we have it. We’ve reached commercially available 5,000 MHz DDR4 memory, albeit for a very, very lavish price tag. I wonder how many Corsair will sell.