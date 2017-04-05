The wait is over: You can now download the Windows 10 Creators Update via the Windows 10 Update Assistant.

Microsoft is set to release the Creators Update to all users on April 11. However, you can install the update now if you want to stay a little ahead of the curve. All you have to do is head to Microsoft's website, click the "Update now" button, and run the Windows 10 Update Assistant after it downloads. It should then check for updates and let you know that Build 15063--the official build number for the Creators Update--is now available to install.

We're about to install the Creators Update ourselves to learn more about what's been added to the operating system, what's changed, and what remains the same, for better or worse. We do know that we have a few things to look forward to: a Game Mode that promises to boost performance, Beam live-streaming from the Game Bar, a picture-in-picture mode for streaming videos while pretending to work, and improved privacy settings.

Other changes include improved performance and security for the Microsoft Edge web browser, a night light mode that reduces blue light emissions, and the ability to lock your PC via Windows Hello on your smartphone. Microsoft also included a new 3D Paint app that seems poised to compete with Blender, the popular freeware tool used for 3D graphics and animation. There's also improved support for Windows Mixed Reality-compatible products.

