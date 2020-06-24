ECS' New H410 Thin Mini-ITX Motherboard Doesn't Need a Power Supply

ECS H410H6-TI2 (Image credit: ECS)

ECS (via Hermitage Akihabara) has cooked up the H410H6-TI2 motherboard for PC builders that want to build an AIO or slim system with Intel's 10th Generation Comet Lake-S processors.

ECS advertises the H410H6-TI2 as a thin Mini-ITX motherboard with the LGA1200 CPU socket. The motherboard still measures 170 x 170mm but comes with the novelty of having a thinner body. Thin Mini-ITX motherboards can be up to 40% slimmer than your typical Mini-ITX offering.

The H410H6-TI2 draws power through a 19V DC-in jack at the motherboard's rear panel, eradicating the need for a power supply in the system. However, there are some limitations here. Due to the lack of proper power connectors and modest power delivery subsystem, the H410H6-TI2 can only house Comet Lake-S CPUs with a TDP (thermal design power) up to 65W.

But motherboard vendors have to make a lot of compromises to keep the thickness down on thin Mini-ITX boards. There are no heatsinks or power connectors, and the standard DDR4 RAM slots are usually replaced with SO-DIMM variants.



The two SO-DIMM DDR4 memory slots on the ECS H410H6-TI2 accept DDR4-2933 modules with a capacity up to 32GB. Storage is a bit limited too, as the motherboard only supplies two SATA III ports that are connected with the H410 chipset. However, there's one M.2 slot for an M.2 2280 SATA-or PCIe-based SSD and an additional M.2 slot for a M.2 2230 wireless card.

ECS' new motherboard features the Realtek ALC662 audio codec and has two 3.5mm audio jacks. There's one Gigabit Ethernet port available powered by the Realtek RTL8111H controller.

Display outputs on the H410H6-TI2 come in form of a HDMI port and a D-Sub port. The rear panel also exposes two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports and two USB 2.0 ports. Should you need more USB ports, the motherboard offers one USB 3.1 Gen 1 header and one USB 2.0 header for expansion.

The ECS H410H6-TI2 has yet to hit the hardware shelves, so pricing is currently unknown.