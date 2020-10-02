EK Announces Vertical GPU Mount For RTX 3080, RTX 3090

EK wants dibs in the vertical GPU market with a new patent-pending design that is unlike anything you can buy today. The bracket is designed to work with liquid-cooled cards and traditional air-cooled GPUs and rotates the cards 90 degrees using a specially crafted frame which mounts to the motherboard. (Via ekwb)

The vertical GPU mounts primary features focus on structural rigidity and sag-prevention featuring 1.5mm thick black-coated steel and additional motherboard mounting points to ensure you don't encounter any horizontal sagging. The unit is designed to fit inside ATX chassis and designed to mount onto ATX motherboard mounting points. This is a really good design, especially for beefy graphics cards like the RTX 3080 Founders Edition and RTX 3090 Founders Edition which are the heaviest graphics cards we've ever seen.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: EKWB) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: EKWB) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: EKWB)

The mount requires 6 open PCI-E expansion slots. The graphics card's I/O shield needs to be one or two slots in width, but the GPU cooler can be much thicker and it won't interfere with compatibility. So cards like the (almost 4-slot) AORUS RTX 3090 Master should fit without a problem (as long as your chassis can support the width). The bracket also includes a 200mm long PCI-E Gen 3.0 riser cable.

(Image credit: EKWB)

But don't worry, if your case doesn't meet the open PCI-E slot requirement, EK will be making another vertical GPU mount that is partially recessed into the case, the mount will include a 1.8m DisplayPort cable with an angled design which allows display cables to pass through the rear PCI-E slots in your chassis.

You can order yours for $76 at EK's online shop right now.