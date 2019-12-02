EKWB Announces Compatibility for sTRX4 Socket Ryzen Threadripper Processors

In what few would call a surprise, EKWB has announced the EK Velocity STR4 series of water blocks are compatible with all AMD TRX40 based motherboards using the sTRX4 socket that supports Ryzen Threadripper 3000 series processors. With the only difference between the two sockets the pin layout, the existing blocks shouldn’t have an effect on cooling performance, or the mount itself.

The velocity series sTR4 water blocks come in five different versions priced from $98.99 (99.90€) to $125.99 (129.90€).

(Image credit: EKWB)

The EK-Velocity sTR4 water block uses a machined copper base which EK says is made from the purest copper available on the market, and is treated with nickel electroplating. The cold plate area is covered in 91 micro fins covering the entire CPU while the other side is polished to ensure the best possible heat transfer between the IHS and block. The top of the products are made from a CNC machined POM Acetal, acrylic glass, or nickel-plated brass depending on the model.

Those products, which include D-RGB LED lighting and use addressable RGBs, are compatible with popular RGB sync technologies from board partners. This includes Asus Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light, and ASRock RGB LED. The full nickel block uses standard 12V RGB LEDs with the same lighting ecosystem compatibility. Both plug into the motherboard either through 3-pin or 4-pin headers that connect to the motherboard.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: EKWB) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: EKWB)

Making installation a bit easier, the EK-Velocity sTR4 blocks come with a pre-assembled mounting mechanism that installs directly onto the socket mounting holes. With this mounting solution, and similar to intel’s HEDT boards/CPUs, you will not need to remove the motherboard from inside the case, simplifying installation.

Assuming you managed to find one of the new Threadripper CPUs in stock in the first place, the EK’s velocity sTR4 water blocks are available for purchase now through the EK Webshop and their Partner Reseller Network.