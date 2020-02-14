EKWB Offers Addressable RGB, Damper Color Options With New EK-Vardar X3M Fans

(Image credit: EKWB)

EKWB is known for its water cooling products, and part of that gear is the fans needed to dissipate the heat generated in the radiators. Today it introduced the EK-Vardar X3M units, which are built for high static pressure.

They come in four variants, including black and white damper options, as well as D-RGB or RGB-free versions. Beyond that, all models are identical and are (for now, at least) only coming out as an X3M 120ER model with a 120mm size.

(Image credit: EKWB)

They spin at speeds between 500 and 2,200 RPM, meaning they can run quietly during lighter workloads or speed up significantly for when your system needs a lot of cooling power. You might never need them to run at 2,200 RPM, but that just means you have headroom in your cooling system, and that's never a bad thing. Noise levels are quoted to be up to 34.2dBA, with static pressure at 2.75mm of water and a maximum airflow of 114 cubic meters per hour or 67 CFM.



The RGB-enabled models have nine RGB LEDs in the motor hub that are individually addressable through an A-RGB header on your motherboard. The fans are compatible with the RGB ecosystems of all major motherboard manufacturers.

(Image credit: EKWB)

If you're not into the standard included dampers at the corners, you can swap them out with different colored ones available from EKWB.

The RGB enabled EK-Vardar X3M 120ER fans with white blades cost $27.99, and the black-blade, non-RGB versions cost $23.99. They are available immediately from EKWB.