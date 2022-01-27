EVGA E1 Is a Carbon Fiber Infused Alder Lake, RTX 3090 Ti Gaming PC

EVGA is aiming at elite gaming enthusiasts with its latest creation: the EVGA E1 gaming PC. The first thing to catch your eye is its open chassis design, which uses a frame made entirely of 3K plain weave carbon fiber. Carbon fiber is a lightweight material usually employed on high-performance supercars, but its use here allows for a frame that weighs just 2.76 pounds.

The E1 has the “lightest frame design compared to other chassis of the same volume” while serving as a solid mounting point for all your hardware. Speaking of hardware, only the best will do for EVGA, which is why you’ll find a Z690 Dark Kingpin motherboard, which will no doubt be home to Intel’s flagship Core i9-12900K Alder Lake processor. What’s exceptionally cool is that the motherboard is suspended in mid-air using steel cables, which is the ultimate “flex” for well-heeled enthusiasts. Keeping things cool is one of EVGA’s 7th generation closed-loop liquid coolers with an LCD readout.

EVGA also throws a flagship graphics card into the mix, which we’re assuming is the next-generation GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Kingpin, which Vince Lucido himself teased this morning on Facebook. The card features a hybrid cooling design with a single fan, a copper heatsink, and an LCD status panel.

(Image credit: EVGA)

Other hardware includes a limited edition 1600-watt Titanium power supply with a 3K carbon fiber finish to match the chassis. And in a sort of retro nod, you’ll find analog gauges that provide readouts for the temperature of the GPU and CPU in Celsius. The carbon fiber finish also extends to a limited edition keychain that EVGA includes with the system.

Unfortunately, EVGA is being rather tight-lighted about availability and pricing for the E1. However, regarding the latter, we can only imagine that it will be priced through the stratosphere. The carbon fiber frame alone should cost a pretty penny, and all the other components won’t come cheap. With that said, we’ll be eager to get the EVGA E1 in-house for a proper evaluation.