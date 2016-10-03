Buy A GTX 10-Series Card From EVGA, Get A Powerlink For Free (Updated)

Update, 10/3/2016, 2:18 p.m. PDT: Added more information about the promotion, specifically that you will need to pay for shipping and handling.



EVGA wants you to buy its Nvidia-based GPUs, specifically the new GTX 10 series. To that end, EVGA is adding an extra incentive to buy the cards. With every purchase of a GTX 10 series card, you also get the EVGA Powerlink device free.

The Powerlink is an L-shaped device that acts as an extension for your PCI-E power cable. You connect the cable to the side of the device so that the wiring is out of sight, which gives a clean look to the window-facing part of the card. It also supports multiple PCI-E pin configurations, and you can adjust the spacing of the Powerlink’s connectors so that it aligns with your GPUs PCI-E ports. In addition to the cosmetic upgrade, the Powerlink also includes solid-state capacitors for power filtering. EVGA also mentioned that the device wouldn’t affect your overclock speeds.

In order to qualify for the promotion, you’ll need to sign up for an EVGA account on the company’s website and register your EVGA GTX 1080, 1070 or 1060 GPU to your profile. Once you confirm the shipping address, the company will send the Powerlink within 1-3 business days. However, you will need to pay for the shipping and handling fee, which is determined by EVGA. Each customer is limited to four devices per account, and only one Powerlink per GTX 10-series card. EVGA will start shipping Powerlinks on November 1, but it didn’t provide a stop date for the new promotion.