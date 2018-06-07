EVGA’s Roboclocker Makes AIO LN2 Cooling A Reality

EVGA developed the world’s first all-in-one (AIO) liquid cooler that uses liquid nitrogen (LN2) for extreme overclocking. Meet the Roboclocker.
Developed with world record overclocker Vince Lucido (also known as KINGPIN), the Roboclocker cools the CPU and GPU with LN2 that’s automatically fed from large tanks with a long hose. The excess gas (as the LN2 heats up, it phases to a gas) is automatically exhausted from an insulated pipe at the top of the chassis. Sensors that detect the temperatures of the CPU and GPU route to a controller that keeps them at almost any temperature you want (KINGPIN stated that he has been able to get as low as -106C).
LN2 cooling is not a new phenomenon, and extreme overclockers have been using the sub-zero substance as a relatively inexpensive method of achieving clock rate glory for quite some time. However, the process is tedious and a labor intensive endeavor, as you have to constantly add LN2 to the open styrofoam pots that encase the components. This is the first public attempt any company made to create an automatic system that applies bursts of LN2 to the components as needed.
EVGA stated that KINGPIN plans to continue development of the Roboclocker, but that it definitely won’t be hitting the market as a retail product any time soon. However, there is hope that we’ll be able to bring extreme overclocking home in the distant future.
“This is the next step,” said Vince Lucido. “LN2 cooling for the masses.”
WARNING!!! - Be careful around nitrogen. The gas itself is harmless. It's the fact it displaces oxygen in a room that can cause you to pass out and physically injure yourself from a fall. At worst, too much and you might not ever wake up again! Unlike holding your breath where the buildup of CO2 makes you want to breath for more air, breathing nitrogen goes unnoticed until you pass out.
So yeah, use this in a well ventilated area or preferably outside.
Regarding getting light headed around NO2 (aka laughing gas dentists use), as a licensed pilot, we are trained to recognize the effects of hypoxia from a lack of oxygen. If you start getting fuzzy headed and can't think clearly, you put on the standby O2 mask like yesterday. Warning labels should be on any NO2 consumer AIO product of this happening, especially in smaller rooms with not much ventilation. As CO2 is heavier than either O2 or NO2, buying a CO2 detector and placing it in a low position near where are you sitting would help give an early warning, but it's not fool proof.
