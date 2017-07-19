'Fall Of Oriath' Expansion For 'Path Of Exile' Arrives August 4

Grinding Gear Games gave us an early preview of The Fall of Oriath expansion for Path of Exile in February. Now the studio is putting the final touches on the new content, and fans will be able to play the expansion when it comes out on August 4 at 1pm PDT.
The free expansion ushers in the fifth act of the game, which was initially planned as the final chapter. However, the developers created five more acts to continue the story so that Acts I-V will serve as Part 1 and Acts VI-X will be Part 2. Unlike the first four acts of the game, Act V will take you to Oriath where you’ll have to fight more hordes of enemies in massive city squares and residential buildings. Part 2 of the story will then take you back to the exile-filled island of Wraeclast, which is in a different state due to your actions on the island in Part 1. However, the old island will feature new content for you to explore.
The expansion also includes 24 new bosses to kill, 16 of which are called the Old Gods. You’ll meet (and kill) four of these gods in the main campaign, but it’s in your best interest to take out all 16 gods. Killing each god grants you a new power, some of which have additional abilities. Each power helps out in different situations throughout your journey, and the fact that you can swap powers at any time means that you can become an unstoppable force thanks to the Old Gods.
CEO Chris Wilson initially told us that the studio was aiming for a June or July release for the expansion, but the latest trailer reveals that the release date was a bit later than expected (Aug 4). If you want to keep track of the studio’s development progress with the expansion, you can check out the numerous updates on the game’s forum page. Just like the expansion, the game is free to play.
|Name
|Path of Exile
|Type
|Action/Adventure, RPG
|Developer
|Grinding Gear Games
|Publisher
|Grinding Gear Games
|Platforms
|PC, Xbox One
|Where To Buy
|Steam
|Release Date
|October 23, 2013 (PC)2017 (Xbox One)
I don't see how this company can afford to do so much for free. I played the heck out of this game a few years ago and never spent a dime, since I think the pay content is cosmetic or something similar. Truly free to play done the right way, and character customization is insanely intense.
6 new acts?! Free?! I'm in!!! Wish I had to pay for the game so I could support them.
Supporting them is actually super easy. Now they even have an Xbox One port! Which I love (even though I play it on PC) because it exposes more gamers to this awesome game. Anyway:
For those who aren't aware, their pay stuff is mostly cosmetic. The game is NOT pay-to-win, none of the stuff you buy affects your character's power level or abilities AT ALL. Everyone is on a level playing field. But there are some handy non-cosmetic enhancements. For example, extra character slots (if you have 'Alt-itis' like I do), extra stash tabs (premium tabs recommended), trading stash tabs, and the "special" stash tabs are all very useful and I highly recommend you pick some up. I LOVE the special purpose-built stash tabs, they organize things nicely for me. The premium stash tabs let you color and rename tabs for rapid identification. All tabs are also permanent!
Anyone that loves this should absolutely spend $20-30 on extras to support them. You don't have to give them your payment info, either - it goes through Steam for payment (and MS for Xbox I'm sure) so it's very secure. If you think about it, $30 is REALLY CHEAP! I have spent over $120 on Diablo III and it's expansions, and I've played Path of Exile WAY more (Diablo II and Path of Exile are my top two in this genre, followed by Torchlight II).