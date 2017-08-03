Trending

Fractal Design Launches Two New Define C Series Tempered Glass Chassis

By

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

Fractal Design launched two new Define C series chassis, both fitted with tempered glass side panels and sound dampening material. According to the company, these two chassis are not your run of the mill "one size fits all" cases. Fractal Design stated these new Define C series chassis are designed to “strike a balance of capacity and efficiency with no wasted space.

The Define Mini C TG is designed for smaller enthusiast builds based on mini-ITX or micro-ATX motherboards. Although the smaller of the two cases, this chassis sports five expansion slots allowing for SLI and Crossfire configurations  On the cooling front, there are five fan mounting locations and support for radiators and all-in-one coolers up to 280mm.

The larger Define C TG supports up to full-sized ATX motherboards. Its seven expansion slots allow enough room for 3-way SLI and Crossfire configurations. This chassis can be fitted with radiators up to 360mm, and has a total of seven fan mounting locations.

Both chassis share the ability to accommodate full sized components such as CPU air coolers up to 172mm, graphics cards up to 315mm and PSUs as long as 175mm. These new chassis are equipped with tempered glass side panels as well as industrial grade sound dampening material to help keep noise to a minimum. Each chassis features two 3.5” hard drive bays and three dedicated 2.5” SSD mounting locations. The Define C TG and Define Mini C TG come standard with a full length power supply shroud that cover both the PSU and two of the chassis’ hard drive mounting locations.

The Define C TG and Define Mini C TG are available now with an MSRP of $95 and $90, respectively.

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

Fractal DesignDefine C TGDefine Mini C TG
Case SizeMid-Tower
Dimensions (W x H x D)217 x 453 x 413217 x 412 x 413
MaterialSECC, ABS, Tempered Glass
Drive Bays2 x 3.5"3 x 2.5"
Form FactorMini-ITXMicro-ATXATXMini-ITXMicro-ATX
PSUUp To 175mm
I/O Expansion75
Fan SupportTop 2x 120 / 140mmFront 2x 120 / 140mm (1x 120mm included)Rear 1x 120mm (included)Bottom 1x 120mmTop 2x 120 / 140mmFront 3x 120 / 140mm (1x 120mm included)Rear 1x 120mm (included)Bottom 1x 120mm
Radiator Support360mm Radiator Front240mm Radiator Top120mm Radiator Rear280mm Radiator Front240mm Radiator Top120mm Radiator Rear
Heatsink Support172mm
VGA Length315mm
Price$95$95
11 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Kennyy Evony 03 August 2017 03:43
    LOL it's... a box... show your skills; save 100 dollars and use a cardboard box.
    Reply
  • Zmanrocks 03 August 2017 04:46
    20015808 said:
    While box shaped simple design cases are good for professional desktop PC , water cooled cases are aimed at gaming , and Fractal Design should focus a little more on the design of their cases ...

    and please stop ignoring the 5.25 DVD bays ? we want to add front panel accessories to our gaming pc , things to mention :

    1- Front usb 3.1 panes.
    2-Front hotswap bays
    3-front remote control device / RGB LED controllers / Fan Controllers
    4- Front HDMI panels for VR
    5- Front touch screen
    6- Front finger print scanner switch ??
    7- Card readers ?

    What ever, the DVD is not needed anymore we know , but the DVD bay is Very Much needed. why are all case manufacturers ignoring it ?

    My Corsair Carbide 600C has a 2.5 DVD Bay, my case looks just as cool as their new one in my opinion :)

    Reply
  • Karadjgne 03 August 2017 06:14
    Looks suspiciously just like a smaller version of my R5. Which btw still has available optical bays. Although I do like the clean look of the tempered version.
    Reply
  • hannibal 03 August 2017 07:16
    Fractal design cases have been very sturdy and well made, but I Also like more of their bigger versions because of expansion slots. But They say in this article that these Are not mean to be like their bigger cousings, These Are smaller and so some options has been left out. Good looking though if you need silent small case!
    Reply
  • Xajel 03 August 2017 09:22
    Very sleek and clean design..

    what about the Front IO ?, does this have USB 3.1 gen2 Type-C ports ?
    Reply
  • BulkZerker 03 August 2017 12:49
    Will they still make the "normal" side panels at least?
    Reply
  • Mr5oh 03 August 2017 14:34
    20015808 said:
    While box shaped simple design cases are good for professional desktop PC , water cooled cases are aimed at gaming , and Fractal Design should focus a little more on the design of their cases ...

    and please stop ignoring the 5.25 DVD bays ? we want to add front panel accessories to our gaming pc , things to mention :

    1- Front usb 3.1 panes.
    2-Front hotswap bays
    3-front remote control device / RGB LED controllers / Fan Controllers
    4- Front HDMI panels for VR
    5- Front touch screen
    6- Front finger print scanner switch ??
    7- Card readers ?

    What ever, the DVD is not needed anymore we know , but the DVD bay is Very Much needed. why are all case manufacturers ignoring it ?

    I agree but just because I still use my optical drive on a semi regular basis. There's still a bunch of us out there that want a "premium" case that has 5.25 option.
    Reply
  • Karadjgne 03 August 2017 18:02
    Try the Phanteks, like the Pro-M tempered. Looks quite like the fractals sleek, classy look, just doesn't have the same door, but maintains the double optical.

    Personally, if FD could make that optical bay area modular, have the bay as an option or fan as an option, that would be huge bonus. As is, unless you are under full custom loop, that whole area up top ends up as useless, wasted space anyways
    Reply
  • Karadjgne 03 August 2017 23:51
    I moved my aio to front intake on a whim. This took out the hdd cage in my R5, so right now I have my hdd sitting inside the lower, unused optical, as the top optical is populated with a BR burner. Leaves my aio (pull) with plenty of airflow to the gpu. If it wasn't for the fact the krakens use CAM software, I'd probably have used one of those lcd fan controllers that fit optical slots.
    Reply
  • Karadjgne 04 August 2017 00:19
    Mobo's already do use mobiles to control fan speeds and even OC profiles. My msi mpower Z77 has that capability. Can also use a mobile app through WoL to turn on/off pc from mobile.

    But that fingerprint scanner sounds great!
    Reply