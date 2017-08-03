Fractal Design Launches Two New Define C Series Tempered Glass Chassis

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Fractal Design launched two new Define C series chassis, both fitted with tempered glass side panels and sound dampening material. According to the company, these two chassis are not your run of the mill "one size fits all" cases. Fractal Design stated these new Define C series chassis are designed to “strike a balance of capacity and efficiency with no wasted space.”

The Define Mini C TG is designed for smaller enthusiast builds based on mini-ITX or micro-ATX motherboards. Although the smaller of the two cases, this chassis sports five expansion slots allowing for SLI and Crossfire configurations On the cooling front, there are five fan mounting locations and support for radiators and all-in-one coolers up to 280mm.

The larger Define C TG supports up to full-sized ATX motherboards. Its seven expansion slots allow enough room for 3-way SLI and Crossfire configurations. This chassis can be fitted with radiators up to 360mm, and has a total of seven fan mounting locations.

Both chassis share the ability to accommodate full sized components such as CPU air coolers up to 172mm, graphics cards up to 315mm and PSUs as long as 175mm. These new chassis are equipped with tempered glass side panels as well as industrial grade sound dampening material to help keep noise to a minimum. Each chassis features two 3.5” hard drive bays and three dedicated 2.5” SSD mounting locations. The Define C TG and Define Mini C TG come standard with a full length power supply shroud that cover both the PSU and two of the chassis’ hard drive mounting locations.

The Define C TG and Define Mini C TG are available now with an MSRP of $95 and $90, respectively.



