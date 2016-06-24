FSP Introduces 700W PS2 Redundant PSU With 80 Plus Gold Efficiency (Updated)

Update, 6/28/2016, 1:55 a.m. PDT: FSP informed us that this PSU doesn't belong to the Twin Series but to its server-grade line. In addition, we have been asked to remove the screenshot depicting the application that supports the Twin Series.



During Computex 2016 we had the chance to take a good look at FSP's redundant PSU line, called Twin Series, which offers server-grade PSU's to enthusiast home users. Today the FSP700-70RGHBE1 was announced. This PSU belongs to FSP's server-grade line and not to the Twin Series, as we were informed, featuring a pair of hot-swap PSUs at their internals. To be more specific the FSP700-70RGHBE1 uses a couple of 700W power supplies, which, thanks to their minimal footprint, achieve a high power density score of 22.4W/in3. According to FSP this is the highest power density score currently available in a standard PS/2 (redundant) form factor compatible unit. In case one of the aforementioned PSU fails, the second immediately takes over in order to allow the system to sustain seamless operation. With the FSP700-70RGHBE1, FSP's corresponding line consists now of four models in total with capacities ranging from 500W to 700W.

The FSP700-70RGHBE1 is 80 PLUS Gold certified, and as expected, its hot-swap PSUs use a contemporary design featuring an APFC converter along with DC-DC convertors. Because this PSU follows the ATX PS/2 form factor, it will be compatible with the majority of ATX chassis without the use of extra brackets or other modifications. In addition, FSP provides four sets of brackets along with the unit, which allow its installation in most server chassis.

Some of you may wonder how a redundant PSU operates. For starters, in order for a PSU to be redundant, it has to include at least a couple of hot-swap PSUs. In the case of the FSP700-70RGHBE1, each of the two embedded PSUs features its own power pin-out. Under normal conditions, FSP stated, both PSUs operate sharing the load for increased efficiency and stability, but if one of them fails, then the other one automatically fully takes over. By "hot-swap," we mean the ability to change the failed PSU on the fly, without having to shut down the system. The fact that both PSUs share the load under normal conditions isn't as easy as it sounds, because it requires each PSU to know exactly the load levels that its counterpart handles, and this needs a sophisticated load sharing mechanism.

All server-grade FSP units are supported by an LED alarm guard system that alerts their operators to any problems that might arise, simplifying problem diagnosis. If a power supply fails, an alarm will go off, and an LED indicator will show which power supply needs to be replaced. In addition, the PSUs communicate with the system through a PMBus interface. We should note here that there is an application for the Twin Series PSUs, which exploit the PMBus interface allowing users to monitor the status of the PSU. We don't know though if FSP plans to release a similar application for its server-grade models.

Model Number FSP700-70RGHBE1 Max. DC Output 700W PFC Active PFC Efficiency 80 Plus Gold Modular No Intel Haswell Ready Yes Operating temperature 0 °C ~ 50 °C Protections Over Voltage Protection Over Current Protection Short Circuit Protection Over Power Protection Hold-up time 115V/60Hz 17ms. Minimum@100% Load 230V/50Hz 17ms. Minimum@100% Load MBTF 100,000h @ 25 °C Dimensions 150 mm (W) x 86 mm (H) x 190 mm (D) Input Range 90 - 264 VAC Altitude 5000m Warranty 3 years

