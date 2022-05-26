Galax RTX 3090 Ti HOF With 4.3-Inch LCD Debuts For $2,850

When it comes to ultra-high-end graphics cards, manufacturers tend to start teasing them weeks if not months before actual availability, which to some degree steals the thunder when such boards become available. It is precisely what happened to Galax's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Hall-of-Fame (opens in new tab) with a massive voltage regulating module and two 12-pin power connectors. In addition, the final version of the product got not only an enormous cooling system but also a substantial 4.3-inch LCD to monitor its parameters in real time.

Galax's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti HOF graphics card was designed from the ground up to be one of the industry's fastest boards in this generation, with formidable performance out-of-box and some serious additional overclocking potential. To do so, the manufacturer equipped its board with a 24+4-phase VRM and two 12-pin power connectors. The combination can theoretically deliver up to 1,200W to the board to feed the full-fat GA102 graphics processor featuring 10,752 CUDA cores with enough power to run at up to a whopping 1,935 MHz (up from 1,860 MHz recommended by Nvidia) with One-click OC feature.

In addition to its out-of-box performance and a formidable cooling system, one of the key selling points of Galax's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti HOF is its 4.3-inch display. It features a 480 x 272 resolution that connects to a USB interface and works with Galax's latest HOF software for overclocking. Besides displaying various helpful information, the display acts like a modding element that adds style to the system.

The board has an input power consumption of 516W, which Galax believes is the maximum it can safely cool down using its triple-fan triple-slot cooling system with an aluminum backplate. Those who want to feed the GPU more power and get higher clocks should wait for Galax's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti HOF OC Lab Edition, which will come with a water block and a custom XOC BIOS that can increase GPU and memory voltages to unprecedented values.

OC Lab Edition is aimed at extreme overclockers and will probably be available in extremely limited quantities. But even the 'regular' Galax GeForce RTX 3090 Ti HOF is not a product for everyone. The product sells for ¥398,200 in Japan ($2,845 without VAT), according to Hermitage Akihabara (opens in new tab), which is significantly higher than Nvidia's recommended price for its GeForce RTX 3090 Ti.