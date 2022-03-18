Canadian Price Leak Puts RTX 3090 Ti at a Painful $4,000+

The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti will soon arrive as the flagship entry in Nvidia's Ampere gaming GPU family. The company is rumored to announce the card on March 29th, and we're all eager to see what kind of performance it will deliver and how much it will cost. Regarding pricing, we're getting some additional insight into what customers may end up paying thanks to some price sleuthing by Twitter leaker @momomo_us.



Unfortunately, things already aren't looking too good for gamers. An unnamed Canadian retailer shows the Asus TUF Gaming RTX 3090 Ti and ROG Strix LC RTX 3090 Ti priced at 4,649 CAD and 5,234 CAD, respectively. The latter's insane price tag is directly attributed to its water-cooled design.



If we do a straight conversion to U.S. currency, we're looking at $3,680 and $4,143, respectively. Remember, these are just retailer prices and aren't indicative of what Nvidia's MSRP will be at launch. The "standard" RTX 3090 has an MSRP of $1,499 but currently sells for nowhere close to that price (unless you can grab one during Best Buy's infrequent drops). Despite a steady month-over-month drop in GPU prices, the RTX 3090 still averages $2,126 on third-party marketplaces like eBay.

We're just guessing here, but we could easily see Nvidia charging around between $1,799 to $1,999 for the privilege of owning the fastest graphics card on the market, possibly more. After all, remember when the Titan RTX was priced at $2,499, or the even more extreme Titan V price of $2,999?



Given the average selling prices for the RTX 3090, the Canadian pricing for the RTX 3090 Ti seems to be right in line with what we would expect in scalper land. The Canadian pricing is also in line with figures from European retailers that we saw in early February. At the time, prices were listed between $3,968 and $4,193 when converted to U.S. dollars.



Nvidia's RTX 3090 Ti will allegedly feature a "full fat" GA102 GPU with 10,752 CUDA cores paired with 24GB of 21 Gbps GDDR6X memory. With its increased core count and over 1 TBps of memory bandwidth, the RTX 3090 Wi should be a dominant force in the PC gaming sphere until Nvidia's inevitable RTX 4000 series arrives later this year.

We have the feeling that the RTX 3090 Ti will pick up right with its non-Ti version left off when it comes to dominating the Apple M1 Ultra's 64-core GPU. Just don't ask about power draw and efficiency.