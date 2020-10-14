Gigabyte Confirms Ryzen 5000 Series is Codenamed Vermeer: Updates BIOS To Boost Zen 3 Performance

In a Gigabyte CPU support/BIOS support list for Ryzen 5000 CPUs, (via VideoCardz), Gigabyte has confirmed that the codename for the Ryzen 5000 series processors is 'Vermeer.'

Rumors for the Ryzen 5000 series branding are only a couple of months old, meanwhile, Vermeer leaks have been spreading for much longer than that, casting doubt that the two names were linked. It didn't help that AMD never confirmed the Ryzen 5000 series to be codenamed Vermeer at their recent announcement event.

Gigabyte also included information on its latest BIOS "F30" which will be the optimized BIOS for Zen 3 on 500-series Gigabyte motherboards (all current shipping BIOS versions for 500-series motherboards support booting the processor, but post-1.0.0.0 AGESA patches boost performance).

The new Gigabyte BIOS comes with AMD's AGESA ComboV2 1.0.8.1 patch. This is the same AGESA code which reportedly (via Guru3d) decreases core-to-core latency by a good margin (specifically on Ryzen 3000 processors, no word on Ryzen 4000 yet). However, there have been other reports that the latency gains are minor, so it might vary by motherboard. In either case, if you're on a 3000 series CPU, it might not be a bad idea to upgrade to the new motherboard firmware just to make sure you're on the board's latest BIOS.

There will be no 600-series chipsets from AMD to complement the new Ryzen 5000 CPUs, as the 500 series will be the flagship chipsets for both third- and fourth-gen Ryzen platforms. If you're looking to buy a new Ryzen 5000 CPU in the near future, be sure to check out some of the refreshed B550 and X570 boards from AMD's partners. 400 series chipset support for Ryzen 5000 will begin in the first quarter of January, 2021.