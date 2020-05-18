Gigabyte Supports First-Gen Ryzen AF CPUs On X570 Motherboards

Gigabyte Japan has confirmed via Twitter that the Ryzen 5 1600 AF is compatible with X570 motherboards. Consequently, the Ryzen 3 1300 AF is also supported.
When AMD launched the X570 chipset last year, the chipmaker made it pretty clear that the corresponding motherboards wouldn't support the first generation of Ryzen processors (codenamed Summit Ridge). Some X570 motherboards have been found to work fine with a Ryzen 1000-series chip, but that's stepping into a grey area, and you're running it under your own risk. This begs the question of how Gigabyte was able to circumvent AMD's impediment with the Ryzen 5 1600 AF and Ryzen 3 1300 AF? The answer is evidently hidden inside the silicon itself.
Despite the fact the Ryzen 5 1600 AF and Ryzen 3 1300 AF carry the Ryzen 1000-series branding, AMD doesn't make them with the same ingredients as the vanilla versions. The original models were based on AMD's Zen microarchitecture and fabricated with the GlobalFoundries 14nm manufacturing process. The AF models, on the other hand, hopped on the Zen+ microarchitecture and 12nm process node.
In case you've forgotten, that's the same combination that AMD utilizes for the Ryzen 2000-series (codenamed Pinnacle Ridge) chips. Even though AMD might not officially confirm it, the Ryzen 5 1600 AF and Ryzen 3 1300 AF are essentially underclocked versions of the Ryzen 5 2600 and Ryzen 3 2300X, respectively.
The Ryzen 5 1600 AF and Ryzen 3 1300 AF might not be official members of the Pinnacle Ridge family, but they meet all the requirements. As a reminder, AMD still supports Pinnacle Ridge parts on the X570 chipset so, technically, Gigabyte isn't breaking any of AMD's rules. As a matter of fact, AMD is aware that these AF models work on most X570 motherboards and is fine with it. Sadly, AMD can't guarantee that processors will work without a hiccup, which is why the chipmaker doesn't publicly advertise it.
More recently, AMD broke the news that the 500-series chipset is ready for the future Zen 3 processors. However, the chipmaker's stance on Summit Ridge remains firm as the chart revealed that B550 chipset only supports Ryzen 3000-series (codename Matisse) or newer chips. As a result, support for Ryzen 1000-series AF models will not translate over to the B550 chipset. Without proper support for Zen+, the B550 motherboards will never welcome the Ryzen 5 1600 AF or Ryzen 3 1300 AF, officially at least.
The only thing they share with 1st gen CPUs is the name. They are fundamentally 2nd generation CPUs.
I would bet money that if you put a 1600af or a 1200af in any other brand of X570 is would also work, since these CPUs are just Ryzen 2000 in disguise, and all Ryzen 2000 CPUs are supported in X570.
I found that odd as well. The author goes into why these are second generation chips then proceeds to call them first generation chips in the title.
It said that on thier oficial website, under specification:
"NOTE: The specifications below reflect the Ryzen 5 1600 as originally launched. It has since been refreshed to OPN# YD1600BBAFBOX, which has identical specifications except that it is made on the 12nm manufacturing process, and features the low-profile Wraith Stealth cooler. "
If you label AM4 products with model names that resemble AM3 products too much, expect people to call tech support asking why their "FX4600" does not fit their AM3+ socket which is supposed to be compatible with FX4000-9000.