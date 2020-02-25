Report: AMD Ryzen 3 2300X Will Stop Being OEM-Only Next Month

AMD Ryzen 3-series CPU (Image credit: AMD)

It looks like the time has come for AMD to offload its excess of Ryzen 3 2300X CPU stock. According to a report from Malaysian publication Lowyat, AMD will start selling the Ryzen 3 2300X, which has only been available to OEM companies, to the general public starting on March 3.

The Ryzen 3 2300X (codename Pinnacle Ridge) is an interesting little processor. It dates back to AMD's Zen+ days and features four cores without simultaneous multithreading (SMT), meaning there are also four threads. The processor, which comes out of GlobalFoundries 12nm furnace, has a 3.5 GHz base clock and 4 GHz boost clock.

The quad-core chip's other attributes include 8MB of L3 cache, 65W TDP (thermal design power), 16 PCIe 3.0 lanes and a dual-channel memory controller with native support for DDR4-2933 RAM modules. The Ryzen 3 2300X also comes AMD's Wraith Stealth CPU cooler. The processor has an unlocked multiplier for overclocking as well.

Price Comparison

Model Price Per Core Current Pricing (Dollars) Cores / Threads Base / Boost Clock (GHz) L3 Cache (MB) PCIe 3.0 lanes Memory Support TDP (W) AMD Ryzen 5 1600 AF $14.17 $85 6 / 12 3.2 / 3.6 16 16 Dual DDR4-2667 65 Intel Core i3-9100F $20.50 $82 4 / 4 3.6 / 4.2 6 16 Dual DDR4-2400 65 AMD Ryzen 3 2300X $17.50 $70 4 / 4 3.5 / 4.0 8 16 Dual DDR4-2933 65

The Ryzen 3 2300X is already available for purchase on eCommerce platform Lazada, where its selling for 298 Malaysian Ringgits, which coverts to approximately $70. However, AMD has the same Ryzen 3 2300X listed on Amazon for $183.71, but we suspect that'll come down, especially considering the more recent hexa-core Ryzen 5 3600 is selling for as low as $174.99.

At $70, the Ryzen 3 2300X's closest competitor is the Intel Core i3-9100F. The rivaling chip also has a four-core, four-thread configuration and it starts at $82. However, the i3-9100F comes with slightly higher base and boost clock speeds.

The biggest problem that Ryzen 3 2300X would face in the PC builders market isn't from Intel, but rather a chip from the same camp. The Ryzen 5 1600 "AF" version only costs $15 more, and you get two more cores, SMT capability and more L3 cache. From a price-to-performance perspective, the Ryzen 5 1600 AF would be significantly cheaper per core. However, the Ryzen 3 2300X could appeal to CPU buyers who don't need six cores and want to save money.