Grab a WD Black SN850 1TB M.2 SSD For £109, Its Lowest Ever Price: Real Deals

Now's a great time to pick up a little extra storage for your PC or PlayStation 5 with Western Digital's Black SN850 1TB M.2 SSD on sale from Amazon for just £109. According to the Camelizer's price history, this is the cheapest this drive has been and it's an absolute steal.

The WD Black SN850 is one of our best SSD picks for fast load times and overall performance. This PCIe Gen 4 drive has sequential read/write speeds of 7000MB/s and 5300MB/s, putting the zip into access times. You can read our review of the SN850 for more information on this high-performance storage option.

Besides being a great drive for your PC, the WD Black SN850 is also certified compatible with Sony's PlayStation 5. If you own a PS5 and want to upgrade the internal storage to be able to download and store more games, then this superfast SSD has the muscle to do the job.

WD Black SN850 NVMe M.2 1TB: was £154, now £109 at Amazon

Jump on the PCIe Gen 4 superhighway with speeds up to 7000MB/s read and 5300MB/s write, all in a compact package with all the durability you know and love from Western Digital storage products.

There are a few alternatives to the WD Black SN850, one of them being Samsung's 980 Pro, which is also a fantastic drive, but whether you will be able to find a deal this good is the question.

Make sure to keep an eye on Tom's Hardware for more UK Real Deals and save some money on PC hardware and peripherals.