Trending

HBT+ Reveals Gravity 6 Gaming PC Case

By

HBT+ released its new Gravity 6 case to help it establish a foothold in the gaming PC market.

Gravity 6's aluminum, SECC steel, and plastic chassis was "inspired by aircraft aerodynamics and mechanics" and designed to suit "hardware enthusiasts and gamers." The case has up to nine 3.5" drive bays, allows for two 360mm radiators, and has room for a 420mm-long graphics card. You can also use each of the nine drive bays for 2.5" SSDs that are held in place by an "exclusive mechanical design" and shockproof rubber pads.

Dimensions242 x 545 x 510mm
MaterialAluminum, SECC steel, plastic
Product Weight11kg
Motherboard SupportMicro ATX / ATX / ITX / E-ATX
I/O Ports2 x USB 3.01 x Mic-in 1 x Audio-out
Expansion Slots7
Drive Bays9
Filters"Magnetic dust-proof air filters" for all intake vents
Fan SupportFront: 3 x 120mm or 2 x 140mmTop: 3 x 120mm or 2 x 140mmRear: 1 x 120mm or 1 x 140mmBottom: 1 x 120mm or 1 x 140mm
Radiator SupportFront panel: 360 / 280/ 240 / 140/ 120mm Top panel: 360 / 280 / 240 / 140 / 120mm Bottom: 140 / 120mm
ClearanceGPU Clearance: 420mm length (front fans included)CPU Cooler: 180mm height

HBT+ said in a press release that it took over a year to design Gravity 6. That means the company has been working on this case almost since it began; HBT+ was founded in Taiwan in early 2015 to "innovate and reinvigorate" the performance cooling and computer chassis market. So far, it's released a handful of cooling systems, towers, and system fans to help it realize that goal; Gravity 6 is supposed to be the culmination of all those efforts.

You can order Gravity 6 from Amazon ($170) and Newegg ($180) now.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • gggplaya 08 November 2016 16:02
    I see absolutely nothing special about this case to merit this price.
    Reply
  • amateramasu 08 November 2016 16:21
    18841872 said:
    I see absolutely nothing special about this case to merit this price.
    At the very least, nothing of merit in the article. It's a case that's supposed to have great airflow, but they haven't sent a sample product to Tom's for evaluation vs other cases at a similar price point? Just because it took a year to develop doesn't mean that it's any good. We need more info!
    Reply
  • sykozis 09 November 2016 01:37
    Will be nice when I finally have time to design and construct my own case..... So tired of these cheap looking, overpriced cases that keep coming out lacking features....
    Reply
  • alidan 09 November 2016 01:42
    give me horisontal cube or give me death.
    Thermaltake Core X9 for 150$ and 120$ on rebate... would love the case.
    Reply