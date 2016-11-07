HBT+ Reveals Gravity 6 Gaming PC Case

HBT+ released its new Gravity 6 case to help it establish a foothold in the gaming PC market.

Gravity 6's aluminum, SECC steel, and plastic chassis was "inspired by aircraft aerodynamics and mechanics" and designed to suit "hardware enthusiasts and gamers." The case has up to nine 3.5" drive bays, allows for two 360mm radiators, and has room for a 420mm-long graphics card. You can also use each of the nine drive bays for 2.5" SSDs that are held in place by an "exclusive mechanical design" and shockproof rubber pads.

Dimensions 242 x 545 x 510mm Material Aluminum, SECC steel, plastic Product Weight 11kg Motherboard Support Micro ATX / ATX / ITX / E-ATX I/O Ports 2 x USB 3.01 x Mic-in 1 x Audio-out Expansion Slots 7 Drive Bays 9 Filters "Magnetic dust-proof air filters" for all intake vents Fan Support Front: 3 x 120mm or 2 x 140mmTop: 3 x 120mm or 2 x 140mmRear: 1 x 120mm or 1 x 140mmBottom: 1 x 120mm or 1 x 140mm Radiator Support Front panel: 360 / 280/ 240 / 140/ 120mm Top panel: 360 / 280 / 240 / 140 / 120mm Bottom: 140 / 120mm Clearance GPU Clearance: 420mm length (front fans included)CPU Cooler: 180mm height

HBT+ said in a press release that it took over a year to design Gravity 6. That means the company has been working on this case almost since it began; HBT+ was founded in Taiwan in early 2015 to "innovate and reinvigorate" the performance cooling and computer chassis market. So far, it's released a handful of cooling systems, towers, and system fans to help it realize that goal; Gravity 6 is supposed to be the culmination of all those efforts.

You can order Gravity 6 from Amazon ($170) and Newegg ($180) now.