HP Lists All-In-One PCs with GeForce RTX 3080 Super GPUs

HP this week listed its upcoming Envy 34 all-in-one desktop that uses an as-yet-unannounced Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Super graphics processor. This is the first time when one of the world's largest makers of PCs has listed this GPU, which largely means a confirmation that the graphics company is indeed working on this product.

HP's Envy 34 is an AIO desktop designed for content creators. It has a 34-inch display with a 21:9 aspect ratio and a 5K resolution and is based on Intel's 11th Generation Core 'Rocket Lake' processor as well as up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Super graphics, according to a listing noticed by VideoCardz. The system is expected to hit the market in October, around the same time when Microsoft releases its Windows 11 OS, but before Intel rolls out its 12th Generation Core 'Alder Lake' CPUs.

Nvidia is rumored to refresh its GeForce RTX 30-series lineup with GeForce RTX 30 Super series in early 2022, so the listing by HP might be a mistake, not a typo. It should also be noted that since HP's Envy 34 is an all-in-one desktop, it may use mobile versions of Nvidia's GPUs, so the listing does not necessarily mean that the green company is preparing GeForce RTX 3080 Super graphics boards for regular desktops. Perhaps, the company would rather focus on mobile GeForce RTX 30-series Super GPUs.

(Image credit: El Chapuzas Informatico)

Based on the latest rumors about Nvidia's GeForce RTX 30-series Super graphics cards for desktops, these boards will sit slightly above regular versions and below Ti versions. So, for example the GeForce RTX 3080 is rumored to be based on the GA102 GPU with 8960 CUDA cores, up slightly from 8704 cores on the RTX 3080, but significantly less than 10240 cores in case of the RTX 3080 Ti.

HP has already removed any mentions of Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080 Super from its website without any explanations. Nvidia naturally does not comment on unreleased products, so do not expect the company to confirm its Ampere refresh any time soon.