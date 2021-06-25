Inno3D's Slim GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Only Needs Two PCIe Slots

Due to rather high power consumption of GPUs based on the Ampere architecture, Nvidia had to install 2.5-wide cooling systems on its Founders Edition graphics cards. The company's partners followed the suit, so most GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3090-series boards are equipped with massive coolers that take up 2.5 PCIe slots, limiting their compatibility with some PCs. Inno3D has decided to change that and is introducing a slimmer GeForce RTX 3080 Ti that is only two slots wide.

Specifications of Inno3D's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti X3 OC are fairly standard. The board carries Nvidia's GA102 GPU with 10,240 CUDA cores that can work at up to 1,680 MHz in boost mode, as well as 12GB of GDDR6X memory featuring a 19 GTps data transfer rate and providing 912 GBps of bandwidth. The board uses a custom-printed circuit board design with a 17-phase voltage regulating module and features two eight-pin auxiliary PCIe power connectors.

The card is 112mm tall and 300mm long, but unlike most GeForce RTX 3080-series graphics cards, the RTX 3080 Ti X3 OC product is only 35mm wide and occupies just two PCIe slots. Inno3D says that this greatly enhances compatibility with Micro-ATX and Mini-ITX PC cases.

(Image credit: Inno3D)

While the cooling system used by Inno3D's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti X3 OC is thinner than competing designs, we still expect it to be sufficient, as it's comprised of three large heatsinks interconnected using seven heatpipes, three 90mm fans and a backplate. The heatsinks cool down the GPU, the memory and the VRM, three hottest components of any modest graphics card.

Inno3D already lists its GeForce RTX 3080 Ti X3 OC on its website, so expect it to show up on the market shortly. The company does not disclose a recommended price.