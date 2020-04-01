Four Intel 10th Gen Comet Lake CPUs Benchmarked Before Release

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Comet Lake desktop CPUs have been selling ilegally in China since February. A couple of days ago, a user on the Chinese Sohu news portal apparently managed to buy not one, but four Comet Lake-S processors and put them through various benchmarks.

The Intel Core i5-10400, i5-10500, i5-10600K and i7-10700 are the stars of today's Comet Lake show. The tester said the i5-10500 and i5-10600K are engineering samples (ES) , while the i5-10500 and i7-10700 are qualification samples (QS). The clock speeds for the latter should be very close to what we can expect from the retail samples.

The i5-10400, i5-10500, i5-10600K are six-core, 12-thread processors with 12MB of L3 cache. The i5-10400 and i5-10500, which are 65W parts, reportedly feature a 4 GHz all-core boost clock, while the unlocked i5-10600K is expected to be rated for 125W and has a 4.1 GHz all-core boost.

The i7-10700 will reportedly come with eight cores, 16 threads and 16MB of L3 cache. This model seemingly operates within the 65W envelope and has a 4.6 GHz all-core boost.

Intel 10th Gen Comet Lake-S Specifications

Processor Cores / Threads Single-Core Boost Clock (GHz) All-Core Boost Clock (GHz) L3 Cache (MB) TDP (w) AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 8 / 16 4.4 ? 32 64 Intel Core i7-10700* 8 / 16 4.7 4.6 16 65 AMD Ryzen 5 3600X 6 / 12 4.4 ? 32 95 Intel Core i5-10600K* 6 / 12 4.3 4.1 12 125 Intel Core i5-10500* 6 / 12 4.2 4.0 12 65 Intel Core i5-10400* 6 / 12 4.3 4.0 12 65

*Specifications are unconfirmed.

As we've known for a long time, Comet Lake-S processors will live on the new LGA1200 socket. The photographs on Sohu show that the Comet Lake's socket alignment notches are on the bottom of the processor instead of on the top, like they are on Coffee Lake chips. Intel likely revised the design to prevent users from trying to plug a Comet Lake part into a non-LGA1200 socket.

The Sohu user noted that the PCB for the engineering samples are a bit thinner than the retail chip. The qualification samples, on the other hand, share the same thickness as the retail PCB.

The close-up shots of the Comet Lake processors' backside show a redesign in the capacitor layout as well. Oddly enough, the capacitors on the qualification samples are divided into two groups, while the capacitors on the engineering samples are clustered together.

Intel 10th Gen Comet Lake-S Benchmarks

Normally, it's useless to get your hands on an unreleased processor, especially one that requires a new CPU socket. However, the Sohu user reportedly sourced a Dell B460 motherboard. As you would expect from an OEM motherboard, the power delivery subsystem is pretty weak, so the tester slapped a heatsink and fan over the area to prevent overheating.

The B460 motherboard only allows RAM speeds up to 2,666 MHz, which was the speed used. The tester also played with the BIOS settings a bit to unlock the power limit so the processor's frequency wouldn't scale down when it exceeded the TDP. Finally, the test system is based on Windows 10 with the November 2019 update (Version 1909).

Being unreleased hardware, games didn't run properly with the Comet Lake chips. The Sohu user suspected that it was a problem with the motherboard.

Processor Cinebench R15 Cinebench R20 CPU-Z 3DMark Time Spy (CPU Score) 3DMark Fire Strike Extreme Master Lu Benchmark AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 2,116 / 207 4,788 / 502 5,588 / 536 9,075 23,102 170,135 Intel Core i9-9900K 2021 / 218 4,937 / 513 5,416 / 574 11,232 23,661 178,971 Intel Core i7-10700 1,974 / 207 4,828 / 493 5,625 / 568 9,129 23,353 171,861 AMD Ryzen 5 3600X 1,652 / 206 3,718 / 504 4,249 / 531 7,456 20,552 150,774 Intel Core i7-9700K 1,439 / 193 3,505 / 454 4,244 / 550 8,332 18.859 129,666 Intel Core i7-8700K 1,398 / 195 3,400 / 472 3,886 / 536 7,096 17,013 108,777 Intel Core i5-10600K 1,368 / 188 3,268 / 444 3,769 / 506 6,211 17,786 112,341 Intel Core i5-10400 1,319 / 183 3,203 / 429 3,678 / 501 6,291 17,337 109,255 Intel Core i5-10500 1,199 / 173 2,956 / 397 3,363 / 463 5,571 15,889 95,641 Intel Core i5-9600K 1,022 / 187 2,566 / 471 2,886 / 525 6,118 13,809 96,858

According to the results from the review, the i7-10700 is slightly faster than the AMD Ryzen 7 3700X, another 65W chip. But the difference is less than 2%, so it might not even be perceptible in a real-word scenario. The Ryzen 7 3700X did outperform the i7-10700 in the Cinebench R15 benchmark.

The i5-10400, i5-10500, i5-10600K were nowhere close to catching the AMD Ryzen 5 3600X. To be fair, the Ryzen 5 3600X is a 95W processor, while the i5-10400 and i5-10500 are 65W parts. Nevertheless, the two Core i5 chips might not pose a threat to the 65W AMD Ryzen 5 3600 either, since its performance is very close to the X variant.

Processor Cinebench R15 Cinebench R20 CPU-Z Master Lu Benchmark AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 727 / 189 1,784 / 461 1,954.2 / 494 60,758 Intel Core i7-10700 675 / 177 1,656 / 421 1,908.2 / 484.4 56,331 Intel Core i7-8700K 657 / 173 1,624 / 416 1,804.9 / 483 58,399 Intel Core i9-9900K 657 / 172 1,636 / 419 1,831.1 / 483.4 60,482

AMD's dominance doesn't only come from offering more cores, but the Zen 2 microarchitecture and 7nm process node play an essential part in the equation as well. To level the playing field, the Sohu user locked the AMD Ryzen 9 3900X, i7-10700, i9-9900K and i7-8700K to a four-core, four-thread configuration at 4 GHz.

The charts show the Ryzen 9 3900X crushing three generations of Intel processors. In Intel's defense, Comet Lake seemingly performs better than Coffee Lake at the same core count and frequency. The improvement, as small as it may be, is there, based on these results.

A report last week suggested that Comet Lake-S will finally see a reveal on April 30, meaning we might not see the products in shelves until late May or early June.