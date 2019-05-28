Dell Lists Specifications for Three Intel 10th Gen Ice Lake-U CPUs

Dell has listed the specifications for what appear to be the first Intel 10th-generation Ice Lake-U processors on a spec sheet for the company's latest XPS 13 2-in-1 (7390) convertible Ultrabook.
Ice Lake-U (ICL-U) processors are the low-power mobile chips from Intel's Ice Lake family. These 15W parts, which are produced with the 10nm node, are slated to replace the current Cannon Lake-U (CNL-U) and Whiskey Lake-U (WHL-U) offerings currently on the market. It was rumored that Intel could possibly start using the 10000-series branding going forward. Although marketed as 10th-generation products, the Ice Lake-U chips seemingly continue to use the four-digit nomenclature with the addition of the "G" suffix, which allegedly denotes the presence of the Gen11 graphics engine.
|Model
|Cores / Threads
|Base Clock / Boost Clock
|Lithography
|Architecture
|L3 Cache
|TDP
|Core i7-1065 G7
|4 / 8
|? / 3.9 GHz
|10nm
|Ice Lake
|8MB
|15W
|Core i7-8665U
|4 / 8
|1.9 GHz / 4.8 GHz
|14nm
|Whiskey Lake
|8MB
|15W
|Core i7-8565U
|4 / 8
|1.8 GHz / 4.6 GHz
|14nm
|Whiskey Lake
|8MB
|15W
|Core i5-1035 G1
|4 / 8
|? / 3.7 GHz
|10nm
|Ice Lake
|6MB
|15W
|Core i5-8365U
|4 / 8
|1.6 GHz / 4.1 GHz
|14nm
|Whiskey Lake
|6MB
|15W
|Core i5-8265U
|4 / 8
|1.6 GHz / 3.9 GHz
|14nm
|Whiskey Lake
|6MB
|15W
|Core i3-1005 G1
|2 / 4
|? / 3.4 GHz
|10nm
|Ice Lake
|4MB
|15W
|Core i3-8121U
|2 / 4
|2.2 GHz / 3.2 GHz
|10nm
|Cannon Lake
|4MB
|15W
|Core i3-8145U
|2 / 4
|2.1 GHz / 3.9 GHz
|14nm
|Whiskey Lake
|4MB
|15W
*Data in the table is not confirmed.
The Intel Core i7-1065 G7 and Core i5-1035 G1 are quad-core, eight-thread processors. The first comes with a 3.9 GHz boost clock while the latter clocks in with a 3.7 GHz boost clock. The Core i3-1005 G1, on the other hand, only has two cores and four threads. This particular SKU has a 3.4 GHz boost clock.
The general observation is that the Ice Lake-U parts are not blessed with high boost clocks. However, they have many other things going for them, such as support for LPDDR4X-3733 and DDR4-3200 memory modules, increased L1 and L2 caches and the Gen11 iGPU (Integrated Graphics Processing Unit).
According to Dell's listing, some Ice Lake-U chips will arrive with Intel UHD Graphics while others will feature Intel Iris Plus Graphics. Unfortunately, the manufacturer didn't specify which comes with which. If we had to take a wild guess, the Core i7-1065 G7 would probably have Iris Plus Graphics with up to 64 Execution Units (EUs). The Core i5-1035 G1 and Core i3-1005 G1 are likely to use Intel UHD Graphics and possess up to 48 EUs.
The "G" termination in the Ice Lake-U model names could be Intel's way of differentiating the different graphics tiers. Logically, a higher number would mean the chip has a beefier Gen11 iGPU with more EUs. Back in January, a couple of entries in the SiSoftware Official Live Ranker showed that Gen11 was available in different configurations.