Upcoming Intel Core i5-10400 Matches i7-9700F in Leaked Gaming Benchmarks

Intel announced the Comet Lake-S desktop processors last week but hasn't lifted the embargo on performance figures yet. That hasn't stopped some from revealing figures though, as one channel on the Chinese video website Bilibili got the scoop on the Intel Core i5-10400, as spotted by @Momomo_us. The channel compared the i5-10400 to the i5-9400F and the i7-9700F while using a hilarious method of maintaining anonymity.
The channel ran a multitude of tests including Grand Theft Auto 5, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, 3DMark Time Spy, PCMark 10, wPrime 2.1, CineBench R15, and more.
Surprisingly, although the i7-9700F (obviously) outpaces the new Intel Core i5-10400 in heavily-threaded applications, the i5-10400 almost matches the i7-9700F in gaming. Naturally, this isn't all too surprising given that most games typically aren't heavily threaded and rely more on strong performance from individual cores, but the i5-10400 doesn't have more cores than the 9th-Gen i5-9400F.
|i5-9400F
|i5-10400
|i7-9700F
|Cores / Threads
|6 / 6
|6 / 12
|8 / 8
|Base Clock
|2.9 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Max Turbo Clock
|4.1 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cache
|9 MB
|12 MB
|12 MB
|iGPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|65 W
Of course, where the difference comes into play is that the new i5 chip comes with a 200 MHz max turbo clock boost, a bump in Cache from 9MB to 12MB, and the addition of hyperthreading so that it can handle 12 threads simultaneously.
Either way, as unverified data from a channel we're not familiar with outed before the embargo lifts, we do have to take this information with a small pinch of salt. However, if the data is true, it looks like the Comet Lake-S Intel Core i5-10400 might become a very interesting chip for gamers looking for a mid-tier CPU.
https://www.amazon.com/Best-Sellers-Computers-Accessories-Computer-CPU-Processors/zgbs/pc/229189
The top 6 best-selling processors there are currently all AMD parts, with only 2 of the top 10 being Intel processors. Granted, I'm sure there are many builders holding off on buying Intel until their next CPUs come out, but AMD is certainly on an upward trend in terms of CPU sales, and seems to be doing quite well financially. Of course, they don't have the same production capacity of Intel, and TSMC can't just build new fabs overnight, so it's unreasonable to expect AMD to match Intel in terms of overall CPU sales, at least in the short-term.
As mentioned below its physical thing, they cannot suddenly ramp 500%. I am looking at benchmarks, and they are very heavy on winning AMD right now. Not just productivity like ryzen1 but across the board.
Even so, dell and guys won't scrape their 100k cpu's because they are crap compared to new one, they have to sell them out. What important is the trend, and its moving "fast" to AMD, probably as fast as corpo giant can make it, also not taking risks and diverging.
And I Don't think AMD will match intel. It would take easly 5 more years, Intel would have to keep releasing 14 nm refreshes, for next few years so this would happen. This situation forced them to do a lot of small changes, so once they will go to lower node AND use those small changes all around, it will be ~20% ipc jump.
Game will level out the second feveros will hit mainstream.