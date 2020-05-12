Intel Core i9-10900K Stress Tested: Comet Lake Flagship Hits 93°C

A Chinese Weibo user has pushed a flagship Intel Comet Lake-S CPU to its limits. The tester cooked an Intel COre i9-10900K for a little over 47 minutes with its power draw and maximum temperatures hitting 235W and 93 degrees Celsius (199.4 degrees Fahrenheit), respectively.
The i9-10900K features a 10-core, 20-thread design with a 3.7 GHz base clock and a 5.3 GHz Thermal Velocity Boost (TVB) clock. Intel sells the i9-10900K as a 125W CPU. However, the deca-core processor has configurable TDP (cTDP) of 95W that essentially drops the base clock to 3.3 GHz. The PL1 (power level 1) is only one side of the coin, and the side that Intel openly markets.
On the flip side, the i9-10900K has a PL2 (power level 2) of 250W, which is the maximum power draw when turbo is engaged. Even at 235W, the i9-10900K is operating within Intel's specifications; but if there were any doubts on whether the chip can pull as much power, the Weibo user may have just laid them to rest.
When you have a processor pulling over 200W of power, the amount of generated heat is going to be off the charts. The tester ran the i9-10900K inside Lenovo's latest Savior Blade 9000K, which is a pre-built machine exclusive to the Chinese market. A Legion-branded 240mm AIO liquid cooler was responsible for keeping the i9-10900K's temperatures in check.
For the duration of the stress testing, HWiNFO64 registered average and maximum temperatures of 87 degrees (188.6 degrees Fahrenheit) and 93 degrees Celsius, respectively. The reviewer mentioned that the room temperature was 24 degrees, however, he didn't specify if it was Fahrenheit or Celsius. We suspect it's the latter since China uses the metric system. The poor Legion cooler was able to maintain the i9-10900K at 4.8 GHz, which is the chip's all-core boost clock. However, you can probably imagine the level of noise coming out of the PC case.
The biggest drawback with operating temperatures this high is that you won't get to enjoy the i9-10900K's full potential. The i9-10900K leverages Intel's Thermal Velocity Boost and can hit 4.9 GHz on all cores, as long as the operating temperature is below 70 degrees Celsius (158 degrees Fahrenheit). Once you cross that threshold, you're losing 100 MHz of performance on every core.
If cooling was an important factor before, it's even more crucial with Intel's Comet Lake-S processors.
The all-core and single core boost figures seems to be just for marketing purposes, IMO. Intel claims up to 5.3 / 4.0 GHz Thermal Velocity Boost Singe / All-core Turbo, though they fail to mention these speeds are only going to be valid in "short bursts", for interval of time.
•It was cooled by a 240mm water cooler with a thin rad. This 240mm watercooler is no better than a decent air-cooler and inferior to many good air-coolers like the Noctua NH U14S (and certainly inferior to the best air-coolers like the Noctua NH D15 that trade blows with the best 280mm watercoolers).
•It was tested with a load equivalent to Prime 95 small FFTs with AVX. That is like testing a building for an earthquake of 12degrees in the Richter scale, an earthquake that will never ever happen (well not until the sun goes nova or comets fell on Earth or some other such cataclysmic event occurs)
•It is with power-limits removed. Had power limits been enabled the CPU would be forced to downclock to a lower frequency where power consumption would stay at 125W. For this workload that frequency would be 4.0GHz-4.3GHz.
•As shown, with power limits removed, the CPU has no problem to turbo indefinitely at its all-core turbo 2.0 speed of 4.8GHz. And had temps stayed below 70C it would be turboing indefinitely to 4.9GHz.
•The 5.3GHz is the turbo with only 1 or 2 cores active. Turbo depends on the workload’s needs. The nature of most workloads only requires brief frequency boosts. If the workload is 1-2core and bursty the turbo will be bursty. If the workload is 1-2core and sustained then the 5.3GHz turbo will be sustained too (i.e. for as long as the workload is active). If for example you run Cinebench R15/R20 single- threaded (or dual-threaded) this CPU will have no problem maintaining that 5.3GHz speed for the entire duration of the test, even without removing power limits and even just having a simple 212EVO to cool it. In the worst-case scenario, temps will be above 70C in which case you will get a sustained 5.2GHz (which is the turbo boost 3.0 frequency which is not depended on temperature – other than TJmax that is).
You cannot say this cooler is any worse nor any better than a specific air cooler since there is no test of those air coolers against this particular Legion branded AIO on this CPU. Also, case airflow would have played a part. A good 240mm AIO can tie expensive air coolers, or it can lose to them. It really depends on the exact AIO and exact air cooler tested. Not all 240mm aios are the same.
Most motherboards disabled these limits by default (Even this OEM board has these limits disabled), so this is more or less out of the box performance. Any CPU can run cool if you purposely downclock it below out of the box operation which lowers performance greatly.
You basically are guessing what frequency that CPU would run at with those limits enabled since the CPU is not released and you cannot actually test it.
Yeah not so fast. Loading in Frostbite games uses AVX and gets to 100 percent and gets nearly as hot as Prime95, I don't want my fans hitting max temp every time I load into a level.
Most modern software can utilize far more than 1 or 2 threads, so whatever point you were trying to make is irrelevant for 99% of the buyers of this CPU.
Tom's Hardware has since adopted that standard for its reviews.
There is absolutely no indication of the ambient air temperatures in which this run was conducted.
Don't worry it will be a very short wait for the next next gen Intel CPU's to be released. :P
We will hopefully see what it does on competent (and apparently needed) larger AIOs within a month or so....