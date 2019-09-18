Trending

Intel Core i9-9900KS Will Likely Have a 127W TDP

Update: We have exclusive pre-release testing of the Core i9-9900KS here.

Asus has updated the processor support list for some of its Z390-based motherboards where the Intel Core i9-9900KS can be seen with a 127W TDP (thermal design power) rating.

(Image credit: Intel)

The Core i9-9900KS is set to launch next month. Some motherboard vendors, like ASRock and Asus, have already started rolling out new motherboard firmwares in preparation of Intel's new chip. If you haven't been following the Core i9-9900KS, it's essentially an Core i9-9900K with higher base and boost clocks. The Core i9-9900KS ticks with a 4 GHz base clock but is capable of running at 5 GHz across all eight cores. However, the octa-core chip's TDP had remained a mystery until now.

Price (USD)Cores / ThreadsTDPBase ClockBoost ClockTotal CacheGraphicsPCIe LanesMemory Support
Intel Core i9-9900KS*?8 / 16127W4.0 GHz5.0 GHz16MBUHD 630PCIe 3.0 x16DDR4-2666
Intel Core i9-9900K$4888 / 1695W3.6 GHz5.0 GHz16MBUHD 630PCIe 3.0 x16DDR4-2666
Intel Core i9-9900KF$4888 / 1695W3.6 GHz5.0 GHz16MBN/APCIe 3.0 x16DDR4-2666

*Specifications are unconfirmed

Although these newfound specs didn't come directly from Intel's mouth, Asus is more than a reliable source. Unless it was a typing error (or Asus is just plain incorrect), the Core i9-9900KS should arrive with a 127W TDP, which is 33.68% higher than its counterpart. Russian retailer DNS Shop seems to confirm the informatio, as it also listed the Core i9-9900KS with the same value. We'll just have to wait for Intel to confirm.

(Image credit: Asus)

A 127W TDP rating is the highest we've seen for an Intel mainstream desktop processor for sure. It's even higher than the forthcoming 10-core Comet Lake-S chip that's rumored to feature a 125W TDP. In that case, we don't expect every Intel 300-series motherboard on the market to support the Core i9-9900KS. Perhaps the budget H310 or B360 motherboards could house the Core i9-9900KS, but the processor's performance would likely be restricted. You would probably need a high-end Z370 or Z390 motherboard to fully unlock the Core i9-9900KS's performance.

Now that the Core i9-9900KS's complete specifications are seemingly out of the bag, we just need to know the pricing, which should be over $500. However, we might have to wait until October to find out. 

12 Comments Comment from the forums
  • alextheblue 18 September 2019 22:29
    With an effective TDP of 150W+ at default BIOS settings when paired with an equivalent high-end board and decent cooling.
    Reply
  • lucid484 18 September 2019 23:19
    I just bought an i9-9900kf last week and was bummed when they announced the ks would be shipping just 4 hours after I made the purchase. Well I paired it up with a Gigabyte Aorus Ultra Mobo and Noctua DH-15 a few days ago. Installed the windows based gigabyte OC software and literally clicked the "Easy OC" button that runs all 8 cores at 5ghz. Been running perfectly in all my games since. Not one problem. Not sure if it is indicative of other chips but i'm glad I saved my money since the KS will likely be much pricier...
    Reply
  • NightHawkRMX 18 September 2019 23:39
    It will still draw 200+ watts under load. TDP is irrelevant.

    TDP is measured at base clock for Intel chips. The 9900ks has a higher base clock and same other specs as the 9900k, so it would make sense the 9900ks would have a higher TDP.
    Reply
  • Krakken 19 September 2019 06:36
    This chip is just rip off for unaware users. I cant even believe they call it "new" CHIP this is ridiculous.
    As lot of youtube tech rewievers states KS is short for keep spending.
    Reply
  • TerryLaze 19 September 2019 10:54
    some of its Z390-based motherboards where the Intel Core i9-9900KS can be seen with a 127W TDP
    Yeah they better make some Z boards with at least 125 TDP since 5Ghz will be the lowest guaranteed all core clocks boost.
    Reply
  • NightHawkRMX 19 September 2019 11:10
    Intel needs to release a product.

    They are just rebranding the old stuff and slightly tuning to get something out before the next gen.
    Reply
  • King_V 19 September 2019 13:42
    I know it's a relatively recent thing with Intel doing this, but on what generation did they start coming up with their TDP on the base clock?

    I want to say 8th gen, but not sure.

    Previous ones TDP was more or less based on boost clock, wasn't it?
    Reply
  • hftvhftv 19 September 2019 13:49
    lucid484 said:
    I just bought an i9-9900kf last week and was bummed when they announced the ks would be shipping just 4 hours after I made the purchase. Well I paired it up with a Gigabyte Aorus Ultra Mobo and Noctua DH-15 a few days ago. Installed the windows based gigabyte OC software and literally clicked the "Easy OC" button that runs all 8 cores at 5ghz. Been running perfectly in all my games since. Not one problem. Not sure if it is indicative of other chips but i'm glad I saved my money since the KS will likely be much pricier...
    Was a good call, the KS is just for those wealthy people who just want the best Intel desktop processor while keeping their warranty.
    Reply
  • Arbie 20 September 2019 00:11
    https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/intel-core-i9-9900k-9th-gen-cpu,5847-11.html
    Looking at this link, it seems like a loaded 5GHz on all 8 cores will throw off close to 250W. Meaning that to really use this chip will require robust liquid cooling. That's fine for those who understand this and plan accordingly. I just suspect that quite a few buyers will assume that the numbers on the box are much more readily achievable than will actually be the case.
    Reply
  • NightHawkRMX 20 September 2019 00:15
    If you use a cooler matching the tdp of the 9900ks, the cpu will not throttle. This is what the tdp says.

    The cpu will just run very hot and not turbo much at all limiting performance.

    Id like to see a 9900k tdp limited vs a 3900x tdp limited. Im sure the ryzen would win as its rated tdp is far closer to the power consumption at stock settings.
    Reply