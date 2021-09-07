Intel Prepares Modular NUC P14E Laptop with NUC 11 Compute Element

Intel has updated its portfolio of laptop products with its modular NUC P14E laptop based on the NUC 11 Compute Element.

The Intel NUC P14E is based around NUC 11 Compute Element (CE), which has a tiny PCB in a small case that has everything integrated, including the processor, memory, and connectivity options. The NUC 11 CE comes in multiple different flavors, offering everything from a Celeron 6305 to the Core i7-1185G7 processor and up to 16GB of embedded memory. The CE connects to the laptop in a bay with a proprietary connector that connects the NUC 11 CE to the motherboard, which then fans out the connectors and I/O elements.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Liliputing) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Liliputing) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Liliputing)

This new NUC P14E laptop, based on the NUC 11 CE, leverages the modularity of the approach and hosts it inside of a 13.9-inch laptop with a 1440p IPS touch capacitive display with a 3000 x 2000 resolution and 400 nits of brightness. The laptop has a glass touchpad with Microsoft Precision Drivers and Windows Hello support, and also uses the built-in fingerprint and the HD IR camera for face recognition.

As far as I/O is concerned, Intel offers two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, one HDMI port, and DisplayPort 1.4a, and a headphone jack. It also supports a PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD up to the Gen4 PCIe standard. Connectivity includes Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6, provided by Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 wireless module. The unit also has a 74 Wh battery inside a 1.5 KG body made out of CNC'd anodized aluminum.

As far as pricing and availability, the NUC P14E laptop has not yet been assigned an official MSRP, and we don't know when to we could see it on the market. The laptop is aimed at the business market, so it's natural to think that availability has been communicated through those channels.