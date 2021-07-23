Intel's 14-Core Alder Lake-P CPU Falls to 8-Core AMD Ryzen 7 5800H in Early Benchmarks

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

It looks like the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H doesn't have much to worry about yet. Based on early benchmarks spotted by hardware leaker Tum_Apisak, Intel's upcoming 12th Generation Alder Lake processors will have a strong rival in AMD's current mobile Ryzen 5000 (Cezanne) chips.

The benchmarks come from UserBenchmark and Geekbench 5. We recommend you take the results with a grain of salt as they haven't been confirmed by Intel. In addition, the users performed the tests on Windows 10 that probably affected Alder Lake's performance. Windows 11 is rumored to arrived with an improved scheduler to properly support Alder Lake.

The two Alder Lake chips in question emerged inside HP devices with DDR5 SO-DIMM memory, pointing to them belonging to the mobile Alder Lake-P lineup. The devices from the UserBenchmark and Geekbench 5 entries are labeled "HP 89C0" and "HP 896D." The first may be a test platform, while the latter likely corresponds to one of HP's EliteBook laptops.

A coreboot patch from last year exposed the potential configurations for Alder Lake-P processors. Thus far, we've seen up to six unique setups with different combinations of Golden Cove and Gracemont CPU cores. Unless Intel introduces more configurations on top of the already known, the entry-level Alder Lake-P part should start at two Golden Cove cores, with the flagship chip maxing out at 14 cores (six Golden Cove, eight Gracemont).

Intel Alder Lake-P (Image credit: Primate Labs Inc.)

The Alder Lake-P chip from the Geekbenck 5 submission features 14 cores, 20 threads and 24MB of L3 cache. Since we suspect that only the Golden Cove cores have Hyper-Threading, this particular sample should sport six Golden Cove cores and eight Gracemont cores. Geekbench detected a 945 MHz base clock speed and 4,253 MHz boost but is likely misreporting the values, so we wouldn't pay much attention to those figures.

Paired with 16GB of DDR5-4800 SO-DIMM RAM, the 14-core Alder Lake-P processors put up single-and multi-core results of 1,258 points and 6,831 points, respectively.

For comparison, the average Geekbench 5 scores for the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, which rocks eight Zen 3 cores with simultaneous multithreading (SMT), are 1,338 points in the single-core test and 7,063 points in the multi-core test.

Based on these numbers, the Ryzen 7 5800H is up to 6% faster than the Alder Lake-P chip in single-threaded performance and 3% in multi-threaded performance.

Intel Alder Lake-P (Image credit: UserBenchmark)

The second Alder Lake-P, which comes from a UserBenchmark submission, is equipped with eight cores and 12 threads. There could be two possible configurations. We could be looking at two Golden Cove cores with eight accompanying Gracemont cores or an even split.

For the benchmark, the octa-core Alder Lake-P processor resided on a platform with two Hynix HMCG66MEBSA092N DDR5-4800 SO-DIMM RAM modules. If you trust UserBenchmark, the Alder Lake-P system reportedly scored 160 points in the single-core benchmark and 773 points in the octa-core benchmark.

UserBenchmark has the Ryzen 7 5800H at 133 points and 898 points in the single-and octa-core benchmarks.

Based on these numbers, the Alder Lake-P sample offers up to 20% higher single-core performance, but the Ryzen 7 5800H outperforms the Intel chip by up to 16% in multi-core workloads.

Intel is expected to unleash Alder Lake in late 2021 or early 2022. Details are still scant, so it's unclear if the chipmaker will release the desktop version to compete with our Best CPUs list, start with the mobile version or release both simultaneously.