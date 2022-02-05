Intel's Arc A370M Joins The Core i7-12700H In New Benchmark

A new benchmark database entry featuring a purported Intel Arc A370M Graphics equipped laptop has appeared online. This leak came from the Puget Systems online results browser via Benchleaks, a specialist digging up this kind of information. The system's overall score under scrutiny was 1,034.5 in the PugetBench for Lightroom Classic 0.93, Lightroom Classic 11.0 suite of tests. Before going on, it is essential to say that this particular test doesn't stress the GPU, in particular. Still, it is interesting to see the results and the system specs filed alongside the benchmark submission.

The system appeared as the "MSI Summit E16 Flip Evo A12HWT." The device is likely to be the successor to the MSI Summit E16 Flip, which most would not classify as photo processing workstation material (Puget's benchmarks target creative workstations). MSI's Summit Flip series are thin and light 2-in-1s. While modern portables can be highly admirable in what they can do in a restricted power/space envelope, they can't compete with other contemporary systems.

System MSI Summit E16 Flip Evo A12HWT Processor 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H Video Card Intel Iris Xe Graphics (30.0.101.1109), Intel Arc A370M Graphics (30.0.101.1112) Memory 32GB (8x4GB) 6400MHz Motherboard MSI MS-1593 (E1593II6.106) Operating System Microsoft Windows 11 Pro (22000) PugetBench for Lightroom Classic score 1,034.5

PugetBench for Lightroom Classic runs through approximately 40 tests, doing various everyday Lightroom tasks like importing multitudes of images, building hundreds of preview files, and processing all these photos with multiple operations and filters. Reading thus far, you can understand the idea that this is an excellent benchmark for weighing up the image processing performance of a workstation, particularly one facing hundreds of batch operations. However, it is not extremely useful for GPU performance comparisons unless you managed to find systems with identical specs which vary only by the GPU. That needle in a haystack might give you something meaningful in this regard.

We have dutifully checked GPU comparisons through various other PugetBench for Lightroom Classic benchmark results. If you do the same, you will see this headlining approximately 1,000 score is better than achieved by many systems packing the flagship GeForce RTX 3090, yet can be trounced by designs with GPUs such as the GeForce GTX 1660. For this kind of photo processing activity, many tasks lean much more heavily on CPU, I/O, and storage, and good choices here will pay the best dividends.

(Image credit: Puget Systems)

Summing up, the MSI Summit E16 Flip Evo 2022 isn't a photo processing beast but is probably capable enough for non-pros. The other big takeaway is, of course, that people are now testing these new Intel Arc A370M Graphics packing laptops in all sorts of tasks, as the launch date for Intel's laptop-making partners draws nearer. Puget System's PugetBench for Lightroom Classic benchmark uploads the results of tests to the online browser by default (and it is a must for the free version), so it is easy to understand how some careless soul accidentally let this one out of the bag.