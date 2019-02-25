Lenovo Unveils New ThinkPads at Mobile World Congress

(Image credit: Lenovo)

At Mobile World Congress in Barcelona today, Lenovo took the wraps off of five new ThinkPads: the ThinkPad X390 and X390 Yoga, T490s, T490 and T590. They will launch in the U.S. in June and in Europe from March through May. The laptops feature HDR and low-power display, the ThinkShutter webcam and Wi-Fi 6.

- Lenovo ThinkPad X390 Lenovo ThinkPad X390 Yoga Lenovo ThinkPad T490 Lenovo ThinkPad T490s Lenovo ThinkPad T590 CPU Up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7 with vPro Up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7 with vPro Up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7 with vPro Up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7 with vPro Up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7 with vPro GPU Intel HD Graphics 620 Intel HD Graphics 620 Intel HD Graphics 620 or Nvidia GeForce MX250 Intel HD Graphics 620 Intel HD Graphics 620 or Nvidia GeForce MX250 RAM Up to 16 GB DDR4 Up to 16 GB DDR4 Up to 48 GB DDR4 Up to 32 GB DDR4 Up to 48 GB DDR4 Storage Up to 1 TB PCIe SSD Up to 1 TB PCIe SSD Up to 1 TB PCIe SSD Up to 1 TB PCIe SSD Up to 1 TB PCIe SSD Battery 50 Whr 50 Whr 50 Whr 50 Whr 57 Whr Display 13.3-inch FHD 13.3-inch FHD 14-inch up to WQHD HDR with Dolby vision 14-inch up to WQHD with Dolby Vision 15.6-inch up to UHD HDR with Dolby Vision Starting Price (US) $1,099 $1,359 $999 $1,279 $1,029 Starting Price (Europe) €999 excluding VAT €1,149 excluding VAT €1,099 excluding VAT €969 excluding VAT €949 excluding VAT

The ThinkPad X390 will start at $1,099 / €999 (before VAT) with a 13-inch display in what Lenovo says is a 12-inch footprint. Its bezels are 50 percent thinner than previous models, and the ThinkShutter webcam (a webcam with a built-in cover) supports IR for facial recognition.

The X390 Yoga (starting at $1,359 / €1,149) is a 2-in-1 option with far-field noise cancelling microphones (for summoning Cortana or other voice assistants) and mechanical side docking. It has 16 percent thinner bezels than its predecessor.

The T490 ($999 / €969) and T490s ($1,279 / €1,099) are the mainstream models, with the latter being the thinner of the two. The regular model has upward-firing speakers and up to a 500-nit HDR display with a 22 percent thinner bezel. The slimmer model comes with either a WQHD Dolby Vision panel or a lower-power 400-nit FHD display . The silver version will come with an aluminum top cover option.

Finally, the T590 ($1,029 / €949) offers a bigger screen with a 4K, 500-nit HDR option with Dolby Vision, as well as a discrete Nvidia GeForce MX250. Lenovo claims that it’s 11 percent lighter than its predecessor.