Lenovo Updates ThinkPad X1 Extreme With GTX 1650 Max-Q, 9th Gen Core

By

Lenovo is updating its business notebook lineup with a second-gen ThinkPad X1 Extreme, as well as a line of small business ThinkBooks.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Lenovo’s 15-inch ThinkPad X1 Extreme is getting a revamp with 9th Gen Intel Core processors and Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q GPU. It will start at $1,499.99 and be available in July.

Specs

ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 2ThinkBook 13sThinkBook 14s
CPUUp to 9th Gen Intel H-series Core i9Up to 8th Gen Whiskey Lake Core i7 CPUUp to 8th Gen Whiskey Lake Core i7 CPU
GPUNvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q (4 GB GDDR5)AMD Radeon 540X (2GB GDDR5)AMD Radeon 540X (2GB GDDR5), Intel UHD 620 (integrated)
RAMUp to 64GB DDR4-2666Up to 16GB DDR4Up to 16GB DDR4
Display Up to 4K OLED HDR Touch13.3-inch 1920 x 108014-inch 1920 x 1080
StorageUp to 4TB PCIe SSDUp to 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD, up to 256GB M.2 SATA SSDUp to 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD, up to 256GB M.2 SATA SSD
Battery80 WHr45 WHr45 WHr
Ports2x Thunderbolt 3, 2x USB 3.1, SD card readerUSB 3.1 Type-C, 2x USB 3.1 Type-A, HDMIUSB 3.1 Type-C, 2x USB 3.1 Type-A, HDMI
Dimensions14.2 x 9.7 x 0.7 inches / 361.8 x 245.7 x 18.4mm12.1 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches / 307.6 x 216.4 x 15.9mm12. 7 x 8.8 x 0.7 inches / 322.5 x 222.8 x 16.5mm
Weight3.8 pounds / 1.1 kg3.1 pounds / 1.4kg3.3 pounds / 1.5kg
Starting Price$1,499.99$729$749

The ThinkPad X1 Extreme is being positioned as a performance computer that can handle some gaming. It will have an optional black carbon fiber weave finish, should you want your ThinkPad to have a bit of personality outside of its usual solid black look. Other features include a Thinkshutter webcam, for covering the webcam, Dolby Atmos speakers and Wi-Fi 6.

Additionally, Lenovo is pushing a new brand of laptops, the ThinkBook, meant for small and medium-sized businesses. The ThinkBook 13s and 14s look more like traditional laptops with aluminum chassis. (Notably, there’s no TrackPoint). But Lenovo is promising a warranty that can be extended up to five years, 24/7 support, accidental damage protection and expedited maintenance, as well as security features, such as TPM 2.0.

The ThinkBook 13s and 14s will go on sale in late May starting at $729 and $749, respectively.