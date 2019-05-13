Lenovo Updates ThinkPad X1 Extreme With GTX 1650 Max-Q, 9th Gen Core

Lenovo is updating its business notebook lineup with a second-gen ThinkPad X1 Extreme, as well as a line of small business ThinkBooks.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Lenovo’s 15-inch ThinkPad X1 Extreme is getting a revamp with 9th Gen Intel Core processors and Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q GPU. It will start at $1,499.99 and be available in July.

Specs

ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 2 ThinkBook 13s ThinkBook 14s CPU Up to 9th Gen Intel H-series Core i9 Up to 8th Gen Whiskey Lake Core i7 CPU Up to 8th Gen Whiskey Lake Core i7 CPU GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q (4 GB GDDR5) AMD Radeon 540X (2GB GDDR5) AMD Radeon 540X (2GB GDDR5), Intel UHD 620 (integrated) RAM Up to 64GB DDR4-2666 Up to 16GB DDR4 Up to 16GB DDR4 Display Up to 4K OLED HDR Touch 13.3-inch 1920 x 1080 14-inch 1920 x 1080 Storage Up to 4TB PCIe SSD Up to 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD, up to 256GB M.2 SATA SSD Up to 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD, up to 256GB M.2 SATA SSD Battery 80 WHr 45 WHr 45 WHr Ports 2x Thunderbolt 3, 2x USB 3.1, SD card reader USB 3.1 Type-C, 2x USB 3.1 Type-A, HDMI USB 3.1 Type-C, 2x USB 3.1 Type-A, HDMI Dimensions 14.2 x 9.7 x 0.7 inches / 361.8 x 245.7 x 18.4mm 12.1 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches / 307.6 x 216.4 x 15.9mm 12. 7 x 8.8 x 0.7 inches / 322.5 x 222.8 x 16.5mm Weight 3.8 pounds / 1.1 kg 3.1 pounds / 1.4kg 3.3 pounds / 1.5kg Starting Price $1,499.99 $729 $749

The ThinkPad X1 Extreme is being positioned as a performance computer that can handle some gaming. It will have an optional black carbon fiber weave finish, should you want your ThinkPad to have a bit of personality outside of its usual solid black look. Other features include a Thinkshutter webcam, for covering the webcam, Dolby Atmos speakers and Wi-Fi 6.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Additionally, Lenovo is pushing a new brand of laptops, the ThinkBook, meant for small and medium-sized businesses. The ThinkBook 13s and 14s look more like traditional laptops with aluminum chassis. (Notably, there’s no TrackPoint). But Lenovo is promising a warranty that can be extended up to five years, 24/7 support, accidental damage protection and expedited maintenance, as well as security features, such as TPM 2.0.

The ThinkBook 13s and 14s will go on sale in late May starting at $729 and $749, respectively.