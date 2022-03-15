Lenovo's ThinkPad X13, X13 Yoga Get Bumped Up to Alder Lake and Ryzen Pro 6000

Lenovo is making platform updates to the ThinkPad X13 and X13 Yoga Gen 3, as well as the budget-oriented L series. The new business notebooks will launch throughout the spring and into the summer.

Among the X series, The convertible 2-in-1, the X3 Yoga, will only come in an Intel version, while the clamshell, the X13 Gen 3, will have both 12th Gen Intel Core and AMD Ryzen Pro 6000 options. The other major difference, besides the form factor, is that while both have nano-SIM card slots for 4G LTE, the clamshell also allows for sub-6 5G with an eSIM.

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3 Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 3 CPU Up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7, vPro Up to Intel 12th Gen Intel Core i7 with vPro, up to AMD Ryzen Pro 6000 Graphics Intel Iris Xe graphics Integrated AMD Radeon 600M Graphics RAM Up to 32GB Up to 32GB Storage Up to 2TB PCIe SSD Up to 2TB PCIe SSD Display 13.3-inch, 16:10, 2560 x 1600 13.3-inch, 16:10, 2560 x 1600, touch Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.2 Wi-Fi 6E, 4G LTE, 5G sub-6 (over eSIM), Bluetooth 5.2 Battery 57 WHr 41 WHr or 54.7 WHr Starting Price $1,369 $1,179 (Intel), $1,119 (AMD) Availability June 2022 June 2022

Both of the laptops have WQXGA displays, meaning they have 16:10 aspect ratios with resolutions of 2560 x 1600. Both also support Dolby Vision and feature low blue light technology to prevent tired eyes at night.



The design of the X-series doesn't appear to be much different thanin previous years, though Lenovo says the trackpad is 15% larger, which won't matter much to TrackPoint lovers, but may be helpful for the rest of us.

The budget-focused L series consists of the ThinkPad L14 and L15 Gen 3, now featuring smaller bezels in thinner and lighter designs, as well as the ThinkPad L13 and L13 Yoga Gen 3, which are making moves to 16:10displays. While the X series won't ship until June, the L series machines will start shipping in April and May. They'll start at $859 for the ThinkPad L13 Gen 3 i.



The L series goes up to Intel's 12th Gen Core i7 chips, but rather than Ryzen Pro 6000, will be shipping with Ryzen Pro 5000.



Across the devices, IR cameras to log in with Windows Hello are optional, although I feel like the 1080p option should be a must on business notebooks these days (and a darn good add-on on consumer devices, too).



Including both the Intel and AMD versions (the former marked with an "i" in the model name if an AMD version exists), Lenovo will be shipping 11 new business models over the next three months, which should provide plenty of options as many workers head back to the office.