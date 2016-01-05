RGB Lighting Comes To Logitech’s G502 Proteus Spectrum

Not pictured: The RGB lighting

For CES, Logitech G showed off the G502 Proteus Spectrum gaming mouse. However, it’s different from the original device, as it now includes customizable RGB lighting for the logo and the three DPI indicators.

Other than that, the mouse hardware is identical to its predecessor. The company once again praised the mouse’s PMW3366 sensor, which can be tuned for better accuracy and response (through the Logitech Gaming Software). You can also change its weight and balance with the five included 3.6-gram weights and implement various commands on the mouse’s 11 programmable buttons. The DPI ranges from 200-12,000 DPI, and you can set five DPI settings on the mouse.

Logitech has yet to announce a price and release date for the new mouse.

