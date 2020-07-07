Mac People Can Now Use the Best Productivity Mouse Too

Logitech MX Master 3 for Mac mouse and MX Keys for Mac keyboard (Image credit: Logitech)

Logitech is showing Mac workhorses some love. Today, it released a version of the Logitech MX Master 3, our favorite productivity mouse ever, that works with Apple computers and tablets. That means the mouse can control and share files among three Mac desktops , laptops or an iPad and launch profiles catered to software made for Apple products.

We asked Logitech if the MX Master 3 for Mac, as well as the MX Master Keys for Mac keyboard would still work with full functionality once software comes out that is redesigned for Apple Silicon , Apple’s homegrown CPUs that will start taking over for Intel chips starting at the end of this year. However, the vendor told Tom’s Hardware that it didn’t have any information on that yet, since the announcement is very new.

Logitech MX Master 3 for Mac

The Logitech MX Master 3 for Mac is available today for $99.99, the same price as the Windows version, but optimized for MacOS and iPadOS. The wireless mouse comes in a “Space Gray” meant to mimic the hues of Apple devices, although it seems a little dark from our perspective.

This is a Bluetooth wireless mouse that’s supposed to last for up to 70 days without a charge. While the PC version of the MX Master 3 includes a dongle, Logitech ditched the dongle connection with the Mac version because it believes Mac users are more likely to use a Bluetooth connection than a dongle.

The Logitech MX Master 3 for Mac works with free Logitech Options software, which comes with preset profiles that have the 6 programmable buttons set with functions for popular apps, like Adobe Photoshop, Final Cut Pro and Google Chrome. But for the Mac version, Logitech fine-tuned for the Mac versions of these apps and included programs like Safari. The mouse is programmed to appeal to advanced content creators, but you can also edit and create your own profiles in Logitech Options.

As we detailed in our Logitech MX Master 3 review , the mouse is a multi-PC productivity machine, allowing you to control and share files, text and photos across up to three PCs. That’s thanks to Logitech’s Flow feature that works similarly to Windows 10 ’s Nearby Sharing .

What really stands out with this mouse is its scroll wheel, dubbed MagSpeed. It’s a different wheel than what’s in the MX Master 2S and MX Master . The reinvented wheel uses two electromagnets that allow you to switch between smooth, super-fast scrolling or more precise ratchet movements. Unlike its predecessors, the MX Master 3 does each type of scroll silently, and its free spin is as good as it gets when it comes to speed.

Logitech designed the mouse for palm grippers, and you get a side thumb wheel that’s actually accessible and comfortable.

With this mouse still being my go-to productivity mouse after reviewing it in November, it’s only fair that Mac users can now consider it too. With a Logitech Darkfield laser sensor sporting 4,000 CPI (counts per inch), it’s not meant to be the best gaming mouse , but instead a reliable and sturdy mouse for your toughest workloads.

Logitech MX Keys for Mac

Today also brought the arrival of the Logitech MX Keys for Mac. This is an Apple-friendly version of the Logitech MX Master Keys that also offers wireless connection (Bluetooth or dongle) and control and file sharing among three PCs. You can also program the function row to perform different actions with different Apple software.

But since it targets Mac users, Logitech updated the keyboard with a Mac layout. And while the eject button is only functionable on its own with an iPad (it shows or hides the keyboard), Logitech added hot keys to make the button work with others to make your system go to sleep, restart, turn off or put a display to sleep while the Mac is awake.

The Mac version of this keyboard also comes with a USB-C to USB-C charging cable, instead of the USB-C to USB-A one that comes with the Windows version. Logitech said that this is because the latest version of Macs boast as many as four USB-C ports.

With its low-profile membrane keys and build, this won’t make the best gaming keyboard . When we went hands-on with the Logitech MX Master Keys , it was hard to get used to its shallow experience compared to a mechanical keyboard. But in a press briefing, Logitech said that the MX Keys for Mac is meant to remind users of their experience using a Mac keyboard, with a slightly more premium experience than the Apple Magic Keyboard.

Its backlighting also uses a proximity sensor, so it’ll only light up when you’re near it. And there’s an ambient light sensor, so the MX Keys for Mac can adjust brightness based on the lighting in your room’s environment.

With Logitech’s MX line of productivity gear finally being fine-tuned for Macs and iPads, Apple fans will have no excuse not to get their work done.