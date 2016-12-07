Trending

Get Ready: VR Support For 'MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries' Is Likely

By

With the announcement of MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries over the weekend, one of the major questions surrounding the new game was whether or not it would support virtual reality (VR). Now, we have some resemblance of an answer from two members of the development team.

A day after the announcement, a fan on Twitter asked Piranha Games president, Russ Bullock, if the game was bound to include support for VR. Bullock responded that the game is “designed to do so.” Further evidence was provided the following day in a blog post on the Unreal Engine website (MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries will use Unreal Engine 4 as its game engine). In it, lead programmer Brian Windover praised the merits of the engine, which included support for VR.

“Unreal Engine 4’s increasingly versatile Blueprint system enables our designers to quickly prototype their ideas and craft the foundations of an outstanding single-player campaign. Its core technology, intuitive AI framework, and native VR support enables our engineers to introduce truly next-gen features with great ease and reliability.”

The release of the HTC Vive and the Oculus Rift this year brought many games to the VR spotlight. The inclusion of the MechWarrior franchise to VR not only could be a major attraction to fans of the series, but for VR enthusiasts as well. For years, a monitor was the window to which you could see the interior of a BattleMech unit. Adding VR to the mix would further immerse you into the experience similar to games such as Elite: Dangerous and EVE: Valkyrie. All that’s left now is an official confirmation from the studio.

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
TypeFirst-person, Sci-fi, Mech
DeveloperPiranha Games
PublisherPiranha Games
PlatformsPC
Where To BuyN/A
Release Date2018
9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • bignastyid 07 December 2016 21:12
    Looks like I might be buying VR in 2018.
    Reply
  • voodoobunny 07 December 2016 21:33
    BLACK FRIDAY IS VR DAY IN 2018!
    Reply
  • Ryan Turner 07 December 2016 21:58
    Isn't this literally one of the textbook worst possible applications of VR? The form of locomotion caused by putting the view-port in a bobbing cockpit will cause players to vomit uncontrollably.
    Reply
  • boju 07 December 2016 22:32
    18973883 said:
    Isn't this literally one of the textbook worst possible applications of VR? The form of locomotion caused by putting the view-port in a bobbing cockpit will cause players to vomit uncontrollably.

    Lol buy Mech 5 and receive a 10% discount coupon on your purchase of a $1000 Mech5 synchronized bobbing computer chair recommended for those playing VR 10mins or more intervals. Pre-order Mech 5 for a machine washable complimentary Mech 5 spew bag.

    Floor mounting brackets sold separately.

    Reply
  • LORD_ORION 07 December 2016 22:51
    Piranha games is the premier company of broken promises.
    Ask anyone in the mechwarrior online community.
    Infact mechwarrior online was supposed to have VR support... so F those guys.
    Reply
  • jossrik 08 December 2016 03:15
    This is probably one of the first times I've been intrigued by a VR title. Don't hear me wrong, I've got a Rift DK2 and I am completely sold on VR, but I have yet to see a killer game that can/will get everyone on board and won't look like I'm in a RayMan game. Still waiting for an upgrade to the resolution before I upgrade all my stuff though
    Reply
  • spdragoo 08 December 2016 15:08
    Have to agree, it's the first one that piques my interest.

    However....

    That being said, I can see this more as a nice upgrade for the "Battle Pods" they have at the conventions (i.e. Origins, GenCon, etc.). Since you're already shut into a small cockpit while playing MW4 against other players in pods, having a VR option might be a nice upgrade.
    Reply
  • borisof007 08 December 2016 22:00
    fdsa
    Reply
  • borisof007 08 December 2016 22:04
    Whoops couldn't type a correct comment there - I backed MWO HEAVILY, several hundred dollars from Legendary founders through phoenix, went to two invitational events.

    I'm never backing a game again. The amount of "broken" promises (which I'll just call features that changed so dramatically over time they don't resemble the initial promise made to backers when they were finally implemented COUGH COMMUNITY WARFARE). Not only that, but because of a "beta" phase that lasted a full year too long, the game never took off. Clan release <removed> up balance with clan mechs being superior to IS with no changes to tonnage limits to offset.

    At least they learned their lesson - customization leads to broken builds and min/maxing. If you keep the mechs as static as possible with only minor tweaks, it keeps the "rock paper scissors" game going with mech balancing. Also having a single player is a great way to ensure you don't have to balance for multiplayer.

    <watch the language>
    Reply