Microsoft Prepares for More Modern Windows at Computex

Roanne Somes presents at Microsoft's press conference. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

At Microsoft’s Computex keynote here in Taipei, Roanne Sones, corporate vice president of operating systems platforms, detailed Microsoft’s vision for a modern version of Windows.

It includes, she said, enabling features, like seamless updates, security, 5G and LTE and sustained performance. Additionally, she pointed out that there should be delighting factors such as cloud connectivity, the ability to fit on several form factors, and inputs from pens, touch and even gaze.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)


To highlight these features, the company detailed some existing Windows 10 features, like cloud connectivity and Your Phone; machine learning and facial recognition; and Microsoft inking, which now has improved Asian character support for Windows and Office. 

Microsoft is rumored to be working on a Core OS that works on foldables and other devices, but that wasn’t brought up at the keynote. (It exists, in some sense, already in the Surface Hub 2X.) Certainly, some new features will be needed for all of the folding and dual-screen devices we’ve been seeing the last few weeks. This seemed like Microsoft acknowledging the elephant in the room, but not naming it.

The company highlighted a few devices during the keynote, including the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1Lenovo ThinkPat T495 and Asus ZenBook Pro Duo. 

At the same event, Nick Parker, corporate vice president of consumer and device sales, highlighted some new devices and reiterated the goal of Microsoft working in both the cloud and edge computing. Rodney Clark, vice president of IoT and mixed reality sales, discussed benefits of cloud services and how businesses need to adjust their attitudes in order to embrace the cloud.

8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • ender699 29 May 2019 10:29
    Great, more fluff on top of an OS that continues to exhibit a growing list of errors and flaws, and becomes more irritating and frustrating with each update. MS should really consolidate it's core OS before adding extranuous stuff, in 30 years I'v never had an MS OS with so many problems as Windows 10!
  • Mandark 29 May 2019 10:39
    That’s really funny because in 30 years I’ve never had an OS as good as windows 10 with few problems and high reliability. You’re doing it wrong
  • philipemaciel 29 May 2019 11:17
    I would be delighted if they could deliver a consistent interface
  • thegriff 29 May 2019 15:48
    Mandark said:
    That’s really funny because in 30 years I’ve never had an OS as good as windows 10 with few problems and high reliability. You’re doing it wrong
    Maybe ender meant with so many update problems?
  • Mandark 29 May 2019 17:03
    show me software that is devoid of problems--his argument is nullified. how can they test every configuration? PCs are not a closed system. They do a fine job what what they do. if a person doesn't like frequent updates (which I love), then use a different operating system and don't bad-mouth the other for no reason other than you don't like it. I am sick of those complaints from people who don't understand software development and testing at all.

    there are LOTS of different Linux distros, or go to Mac environment.
  • jakjawagon 29 May 2019 22:25
    delighting factors, like cloud connectivity

    It would be nice if the OS could connect to the internet, yes.
  • thegriff 30 May 2019 12:23
    Mandark said:
    show me software that is devoid of problems--his argument is nullified. how can they test every configuration? PCs are not a closed system. They do a fine job what what they do. if a person doesn't like frequent updates (which I love), then use a different operating system and don't bad-mouth the other for no reason other than you don't like it. I am sick of those complaints from people who don't understand software development and testing at all.

    there are LOTS of different Linux distros, or go to Mac environment.
    Mandark, chill you sound like an angry person. First, their recent update history in 10 has been bad. Up until say the last year or so their updates/upgrades through 7 and early part of 10 were fine. What has changed? there aren't anymore configurations, just from what I seen a rush to push the updates. Sure everyone wants the latest/best improvements. But, some of the issues are avoidable. Generally, I have no issues with 10 but I do see a decline in it's reliability in the updates that is undeniable.
  • Mandark 30 May 2019 15:13
    thegriff said:
    Mandark, chill you sound like an angry person. First, their recent update history in 10 has been bad. Up until say the last year or so their updates/upgrades through 7 and early part of 10 were fine. What has changed? there aren't anymore configurations, just from what I seen a rush to push the updates. Sure everyone wants the latest/best improvements. But, some of the issues are avoidable. Generally, I have no issues with 10 but I do see a decline in it's reliability in the updates that is undeniable.
    i just get tired of hearing how bad it is. I have windows 10 all across the company and at home... no issues, never had any. For MS to get out updates that work for millions of pcs over the world, it's amazing and VERY well done. That's all I have to say about it. It's real easy to sling mud from the sidelines... especially if you have no clue as to how to test software.

    don't use this forum as indications.. you are just hearing from the people who have no idea of what they are doing, come here with weird issues after having done god-knows-what to their pc
