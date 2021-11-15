Best Microsoft Surface Black Friday Deals 2021

Microsoft has grown its Surface portfolio to a slew of devices, including the Surface Pro, Surface Laptop, Surface Go, Surface Laptop Studio and Surface Laptop Go. Some of those may find themselves discounted and among the best Black Friday deals.

Some of the newest devices, like the Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop Studio are unlikely to see deep cuts. But some older Pros and Surface Laptops may see some discounts, if you're willing to go for an older device. For the 2-in-1, there's a chance you might find bundles that include a keyboard or stylus.

For the laptops, you may find a mix of older models of the Surface Go, and, if you're lucky, the Surface Laptops that launched earlier this year.



Here are some of the deals we've found so far:

Microsoft Surface Pro Deals

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: was $1499.99, now $1099.99 at Best Buy Microsoft Surface Pro 7: was $1499.99, now $1099.99 at Best Buy

This model comes with a 10th Gen Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. It's sleek in a black colorway. But you'll still have to buy a separate keyboard cover, since this one doesn't come with one.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: was $899.99, now $699.99 at Best Buy Microsoft Surface Pro 7: was $899.99, now $699.99 at Best Buy

This configuration has a 10th Gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. It comes in platinum, and also is not bundled with a keyboard.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Deals

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go: was $899.99, now $699.99 at Best Buy Microsoft Surface Laptop Go: was $899.99, now $699.99 at Best Buy

This budget laptop is now cheaper. It has a 10th Gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It has a 3:2, 12.4-inch display. This model comes in Ice Blue, but you can get it in Sandstone or Platinum.

Microsoft Surface Book 3 Deals

The Surface Book 3 is being supplanted by the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio. It's likely that once it goes out of stock, you may not be able to get this detachable design again.

Microsoft Surface Book 3: was $2,999.99, now $2,599.99 at Best Buy Microsoft Surface Book 3: was $2,999.99, now $2,599.99 at Best Buy

The Surface Book 3 has been replaced by the Surface Laptop Studio, so this may be your last chance. This model as a 15-inch display, 10th Gen Intel Core i7, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. For graphics, this one has an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti.

