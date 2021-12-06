Best Holiday Gaming Mouse Deals 2021

Peripherals like the best gaming mice are in the perfect price range to make great gifts this holiday season, and the deals that come with deals season are only making them more affordable. Whether you want a compliment for one of the best gaming keyboards or just want a new pointer on its own merits, this list has you covered, as we're constantly scrounging to find the hottest deals on mice this holiday season.

From more advanced sensors to nearly lagless wireless to extra buttons, gaming mice offer a lot more to players than the typical AAA battery-chugging mouse you might get bundled with a cheap membrane keyboard. Sure, you'll have to pay more, but for many people, it's worth it.

After all, like a good mattress, you're going to be using your mouse a lot. Not only do you want a lot of features, you're going to want to stay comfortable, too. Gaming mice manufacturers know this, and build mice to accommodate all types of grip.

Plus, even productivity benefits from a gaming mouse, with extra buttons being able to be mapped to functions like your browser's forward and back buttons. Many gaming mice also come with advanced scroll wheels that can scroll infinitely or have satisfying notches, and DPI control means you'll never have to exert yourself too much to move your cursor.

If those features sound appealing to you, stay tuned below to see how you can affordably get your hands on a gaming mouse this holiday season.

Specs to Look For: Gaming Keyboard Deals

Wired or Wireless? - It used to be taken as gospel that you should never get a wireless gaming mouse, but with the advent of technology like Logitech's Lightspeed connectivity, that's no longer the case. Wireless gaming mice are usually more expensive and sometimes heavier than their wired counterparts, though, while wired mice will mean you'll have to come up with some additional cable management.

DPI and buttons - Think of DPI as your mouse's sensitivity. The higher your DPI, the more pixels it covers per second. Lots of gaming mice advertise high DPI, but many players actually prefer lower DPI, as it makes for steadier aim. High DPI thresholds (just because a mouse has a high max DPI doesn't mean you have to use it) allow for more customization, but you might not always need them, so don't be fooled by big numbers on the back of the box.



Meanwhile, more buttons means you can map more actions to your mouse! Button layout is often different depending on which type of game a mouse is made for, with MMO mice having buttons on the side and FPS mice having buttons congregated around the index finger. Meanwhile, ambidextrous mice have their extra buttons more evenly distributed across the mouse.

Grip type and mouse weight - People tend to use three distinct grip styles for mice. Claw grippers rest their fingertips on the front of the mouse and their palms on the back of the mouse. Palm grippers rest their entire palms across a mouse's entire body, and fingertip grippers only touch a mouse with their fingers. Keep these in mind when looking at a mouse's weight and size, as heavier/larger mice will often suit palm grippers more and lighter/smaller mice will usually suite claw/fingertip grippers more. Some mice also include removable weights, so you can adjust how heavy they feel.

Best Friday Gaming Mouse Deals

Acer Predator Cestus 330 Gaming Mouse: was $69, now $61 at Amazon Acer Predator Cestus 330 Gaming Mouse: was $69, now $61 at Amazon

The Acer Predator Cestus is a wired mouse built to use the PixArt 3353 sensor. The DPI can get as high as 16,000. There are 7 programmable buttons and RGB LEDs that can be customized, as well.

Razer Naga Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse: was $149, now $109 at Amazon Razer Naga Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse: was $149, now $109 at Amazon

This edition of the Naga is wireless and comes with interchangeable side plates. It has a maximum DPI of 20K and uses an optical sensor. This is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for the Naga Pro Wireless.

Razer DeathAdder Essential: was $49, now $28 at Amazon Razer DeathAdder Essential: was $49, now $28 at Amazon

This is one of Razer's more basic mice. It's wired, comes in two colors, has 5 programmable buttons with mechanical Omron switches and uses a 6,400 DPI sensor.

Logitech G703 Lightspeed Wireless: was $99, now $59 at Amazon Logitech G703 Lightspeed Wireless: was $99, now $59 at Amazon Logitech's G703 Lightspeed mouse is a powerful gaming mouse with a basic look. It features Logitech's fast wireless connectivity, 6 programmable buttons, a single removable weight and the 25,000 DPI Hero sensor.

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless: was $149, now $99 at Amazon Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless: was $149, now $99 at Amazon This is Logitech's premier wireless gaming mouse, with Lightspeed connectivity, 11 programmable buttons, 6 removable weights, the 25,000 DPI Hero sensor and a scroll wheel that can swap between notched scrolling and infinite scrolling.

Logitech G502 Hero: Logitech G502 Hero: was $49, now $39 at Target Are you interested in the Hero mouse, but the wireless version is too expensive? This cheaper, wired version has the same 11 programmable buttons, 6 removable weights, 25,000 DPI sensor and infinite/ratcheted combo scroll wheel.

Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed Wireless: was $59, now $34 at Amazon Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed Wireless: was $59, now $34 at Amazon This is Razer's take on the barebones wireless gaming mouse. It's got Hyperspeed connectivity, Bluetooth compatability, 6 programmable buttons and a 16,000 DPI sensor.

EVGA X17 Gaming Mouse: was $79, now $29 at Amazon EVGA X17 Gaming Mouse: was $79, now $29 at Amazon

This ergonomic gaming mouse from EVGA offers a premium, durable construction, a maximum of 16,000 DPI, a rapid 8,000 Hz polling rate and a triple sensor array for ultra-accuracy and responsiveness. Omron mouse switches with a 50 million click lifecycle round out its package.

Razer Basilisk V2 Wired: was $79, now $30 at Amazon Razer Basilisk V2 Wired: was $79, now $30 at Amazon A wired mouse is a great way to get a lot of functionality for less. This one comes with 11 programmable buttons, Chroma RGB lighting, a 20,000 DPI sensor and optical switches.

Logitech G203 Wired: was $39, now $19 at Amazon Logitech G203 Wired: was $39, now $19 at Amazon Need a stocking stuffer? This basic wired mouse has 6 buttons, an 8,000 DPI sensor, RGB along its entire back half and comes in 4 colors.

Roccat Burst Pro Lightweight: was $59, now $44 at Best Buy Roccat Burst Pro Lightweight: was $59, now $44 at Best Buy Do you want honeycomb styling but no actual holes in your mouse? This wired Roccat mouse has honeycomb shaped RGB, a solid surface, optical switches, 6 programmable buttons and a 16,000 DPI sensor.

Razer Naga Trinity: was $99, now $69 at Amazon Razer Naga Trinity: was $99, now $69 at Amazon This is an all-purpose wired mouse from Razer that boasts swappable side panels for different needs. One has 12 keys in rows, another has 7 keys in a circle and yet another just has 2 keys. There's 19 buttons max with the side panel equipped, plus you get a 16,000 DPI sensor.

Roccat Kone Aimo: was $79, now $59 at Target Roccat Kone Aimo: was $79, now $59 at Target

This wired mouse is for the RGB lover in your life. It's got 5 independent lighting zones, a 16,000 DPI sensor and 12 programmable buttons. 11 of those buttons can also hold secondary functions, accessed by holding down the easy shift key (on the thumb by default).

EVGA X15: was $79, now $29 at Newegg EVGA X15: was $79, now $29 at Newegg

This affordable wired MMO mouse has 10 side buttons, 8 of which radiate in a circle around where your thumb would usually rest. There are 2 more buttons near your index finger, which comes together with the mouse's standard buttons to make for 17 buttons total. Switches are optical, you get a 16,000 DPI sensor, and the 10 side panel buttons can also each hold secondary commands accessed when holding down a different designated button elsewhere on the mouse.

Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro Wireless: was $129, now $69 at Amazon Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro Wireless: was $129, now $69 at Amazon

The Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro is a powerful wireless mouse with a stripped down feature set. It's got 8 programmable buttons, a 20,000 DPI sensor, optical switches, 1 Chroma RGB zone and connects via Razer HyperSpeed wireless.

Best Productivity Mouse Deals

While you can game on pretty much any mouse, we're also keeping track of deals on mice made specifically with productivity in mind.

Logitech G305 Lightspeed: was $49, now $29 at Amazon Logitech G305 Lightspeed: was $49, now $29 at Amazon

This is technically a gaming mouse, but has plain looks and basic functionality fit for the office. Comes with 6 programmable buttons, 12,000 DPI and Logitech's fast Lightspeed wireless connectivity.

